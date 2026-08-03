Tennis Fans React to Venus Williams’ First-Round Loss in Toronto

No one could have predicted that the 7-time Grand Slam champion wouldn’t win any singles matches in the first eight months of the season, but that’s exactly what has happened. Venus Williams suffered a first-round elimination in the Canadian Open following a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Kamilla Rakhimova, leaving tennis fans disappointed.

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Handed her 10th wildcard of the year, Venus once again failed to make any impact in the singles draw. She is on a 13-match losing streak and has a 0-10 win-loss record this season, with her last singles victory coming at the DC Open last year, where she defeated Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4.

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Venus had a dismal start to her clash against Rakhimova. Her serve was broken in the very first game of the match. But she soon got the break back and recovered to lead 4-3. The 46-year-old had a great opportunity to get her second break of the set, but she failed to convert two break points. This allowed Rakhimova to level the set before gaining a break over Venus to take a decisive lead.

She then served out the set to take a vital lead in the match. Venus lost all her momentum after losing the first set and thus capitulated in the second. She lost her serve on three occasions, allowing Rakhimova to dominate and clinch the set comfortably.

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It is unclear which tournament Venus will be playing next. But after the match, the fans’ reaction shows they were not pleased with her form. And while she is yet to make a definitive decision about the rest of her career, Venus appears to be closer than ever to her retirement, and her fans agree.

Fans lose patience with Venus Williams at Canadian Open

Fans on X thought that Venus should just enjoy her life rather than facing regular defeats on the Tour, with one fan posting, “Time to hang up the racket. Go enjoy life!”

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Another fan expressed a similar sentiment and pointed out that Venus is not the same player that she used to be and said, “…hate to say it but she should hang up her racket.”

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A fan called out Venus for not accepting that she can’t compete with the younger generation. “Time to retire Venus. She is a legend of sport done so much good. Just isn’t competitive in singles. It is sad to see a great champion not accept her career is over.”

A fan felt there was no need for Venus to play on the Tour anymore. “Its a shame she came back…. there is no need for that really.”

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Finally, a fan stated that Venus is already regarded as a legend of the game and should now just enjoy watching tennis as a spectator rather than slogging it out on the court. “I know she wants to be out there but I don’t want to see her swinging a racket anymore. It’s a farce and mockery of the game. I would advise her to find other interests. Her past accomplishments will always stand. She should watch as a spectator.”

After this performance, we can only wait and see if Venus will be in action at Cincinnati, or if she shifts all her focus to the US Open instead.

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