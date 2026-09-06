Tennis Fans Slam ESPN for Snubbing Naomi Osaka for Alexandra Eala at US Open

ESPN has clearly leaned into Alexandra Eala’s exploding popularity. More than 8,000 fans packed the Grandstand for her at the 2025 US Open, and this year even her practice sessions have drawn huge Filipino crowds hours before play. Osaka may have the pedigree, but when it comes to the noise, turnout, and momentum around this US Open, Eala has changed the equation, and ESPN appears more than willing to lean into it.

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Even ESPN saw Eala’s drawing power coming. During the network’s August 24 US Open preview call, longtime analyst and former U.S. Davis Cup captain Patrick McEnroe warned, “The USTA better make sure they put her on big courts. In New York, I think the crowd is going to be wild for her.”

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Alexandra Eala headlined Saturday’s night session on Arthur Ashe against Iva Jovic. Her surging popularity has pushed the USTA to give her bigger courts, but ESPN’s decision to prioritize her match over Naomi Osaka’s triggered backlash, especially with no dual coverage.

That popularity is not limited to New York. In Toronto, Eala reportedly drew sold-out crowds of more than 10,000 for each night match, with Philippine flags filling the venue and fans chanting in English and Tagalog. Her rise has also sparked a wider tennis boom in the Philippines, and after Wimbledon, she returned to Manila to a hero’s welcome and a formal reception at Malacañang Palace.

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That kind of pull helps explain ESPN’s decision.

The network prioritized Eala-Jovic on its main feed, frustrating Osaka fans who wanted to watch her match against Elise Mertens. While both matches were listed under ESPN2 coverage, only ESPN Unlimited guaranteed access to every individual court and the freedom to choose which match to stream.

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The controversy was already building through Eala’s court assignments. She played her first two rounds on Louis Armstrong before landing Arthur Ashe against Jovic, while former World No. 1 Iga Świątek was assigned to Grandstand.

The US Open went even further by giving Eala the prime-time Ashe slot on a day when Coco Gauff was also in action, fueling claims that her popularity was now outweighing Grand Slam pedigree.

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Eala herself fielded several questions regarding the court assignments and the apparent favoritism she was receiving from the event. The 21-year-old handled the questions with maturity, but that did not stop fans from berating ESPN for showing the Eala match instead of Osaka’s match against Elise Mertens.

ESPN Receives Fan Backlash for Showing Alexandra Eala’s Match Instead of Naomi Osaka’s

Fans were not happy with ESPN’s apparent snub of Naomi Osaka, and they made their feelings known on social media. One fan stated that while Eala had newfound popularity, Osaka was a proven champion and a bigger draw.

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“ESPN is wildin’ showing Eala’s match over Naomi Osaka’s. One thing is in-person attendance & hype. Another is national draw. Naomi should respectfully have the feed on ESPN this evening #usopen,” said the fan.

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Another fan pointed out that a split-screen viewing could easily have been arranged, saying, “How does @espn completely ignore #osaka match tonight at USOpen? Not even showing split screen. I’d rather watch Naomi than match they are showing. Who made that decision? Blame the @usta too. Blatant disrespect to her and tennis fans.”

Other fans pointed out ESPN’s new subscription model, which required them to pay a higher fee to watch the match of their choice.

While one fan said, “Why do I have to watch Eala and Jovic??? @espn I’m not paying for unlimited, y’all can keep it,” another said, “The fact that you need ESPN Unlimited to watch Naomi Osaka match at the @usopen is flat out crazy. ESPN is a greedy network. @espn”

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While one fan directly criticized ESPN’s choice, saying, “Naomi Osaka is playing at the US Open, and @ESPN is showing a couple of nobodies. What a joke.”

Fans were not wrong to claim that Osaka is the more accomplished player in terms of her wins, but it is an understandable decision by the US Open and ESPN, given the trajectory of Eala’s popularity and performances.