Tennis Fans Criticize Nike Over Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Kit

While Aryna Sabalenka might be feeling confident and happy after receiving her new Nike kit for the US Open, fans were not impressed. Fashion choices are now a part of tennis players’ lives, and the on-court kits are often an extension of their playing style and personality.

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As the Belarusian shared the outfit she would wear at the last Major of the year, it was evident that Nike was going in with a bold design. The kit had a black mesh net over it, while the outfit itself was an orange-themed top and shorts, an effort to signify the World No.1’s brute strength. However, fans did not agree with Nike’s vision in terms of design and heavily criticized it on social media.

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This new design is different from the kits that Sabalenka has worn at the other three Slams. It had vibrant color palettes, especially her Australian Open kit, which had a blend of pink, orange, and black, making her stand out. Even her French Open outfit featured a red-and-black design, which was on point with the Belarusian’s style.

Using a net design in the kits is something Nike experimented with at Wimbledon this year. World No.1 Jannik Sinner came on court wearing a jacket that had a net design with digitally made perforations to ensure that the player had the utmost comfort. Therefore, it is not a huge surprise that the brand has continued its net design approach for the US Open as well. However, they seemed to have missed the mark entirely with Sabalenka.

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But this is not the first time that Nike has come under fire this year regarding the kits Sabalenka has worn at Slams. Fans were quick to notice at the French Open that the kit worn by the World No.1 was not custom-made for her and that the same outfit was being worn by other players, such as Oksana Selekhmeteva, who was also on Nike’s roster.

Upon seeing the new outfit, fans have gone completely haywire, blaming Nike for such a poor creative choice for the World No.1.

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Fans Unhappy With Nike’s Outfit for Aryna Sabalenka

The fans reacted strongly when Sabalenka unveiled the new outfit, with a few saying Nike had completely lost its creative direction. “Nike has officially lost its fashion game,” said a fan.

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Other fans were of the opinion that the brand attempted something too bold and, in doing so, missed the mark completely. “Nike went too far on the other end of the scale,” said another fan.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, saying, “What bad thing did she do, Nike? Well, what a horror—God forbid she lifts a trophy in this piece of shit,” while another said, “Who designed that piece of crap? I hope they fire him”.

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Sabalenka being the World No. 1 and the two-time defending champion in New York, fans expected something special in terms of style, which would truly represent her. But that did not happen. “Look at them, real tennis players today. Come on, nothing about the outfit catches your eye,” said the fan.

Sabalenka’s performances will be under the spotlight in New York as the World No.1 will be motivated to end the year with a Slam. The Belarusian will also have the attention of the tennis world as she pairs up with Novak Djokovic in a high-profile team-up at the mixed doubles.

