Tennis Fans Slam US Open for Giving Alex Eala Special Treatment Over Iga Swiatek

Alex Eala is one of tennis’s most popular stars right now, but was it right for her to get the main court over a Grand Slam champion? The internet is asking this exact question after former US Open champion Iga Swiatek’s third-round match was scheduled at the Grandstand Stadium. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old icon from the Philippines was assigned to the Louis Armstrong Stadium for the second time this season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Eala’s popularity certainly draws some of the biggest crowds to the US Open. After her first-round match was announced, entry ticket prices for the Louis Armstrong Stadium spiked from $200 to roughly $400 in 24 hours. Eala is currently ranked No. 18 worldwide, which makes her the Philippines’ highest-ranking player ever. On the other hand, Iga Swiatek is a Grand Slam champion and is ranked No. 8. Her experience and accomplishments speak for themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naturally, a player ranked outside the top 10 getting the main court twice raises questions for some.

However, Eala’s case is strong too. On August 28, 2026, an entire side of the lower bowl was filled with spectators as the Filipina practiced with Czech star Karolina Pliskova. The next day, a practice session with Naomi Osaka brought similar numbers to the Grandstand Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s got a really solid head on her shoulders. She seems so grateful for everything,” Osaka told the press. “Obviously she’s a great player. She brings such an amazing crowd, like, even for practice.”

Alex Eala’s fanbase is large and perhaps one that is growing quickly. She recently won her first WTA title at the DC Open, defeating world No. 3 Jessica Pegula. Her victory was a big deal for the Philippines, considering she is the country’s greatest tennis star in terms of sheer ranking.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, is this still enough to send a Grand Slam champion like Iga Swiatek to a smaller court? Fans had various opinions.

How fans reacted to Alex Eala getting main court over Iga Swiatek

The reactions on social media came from three different schools of thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some believed that Alex Eala’s sheer popularity was enough for the US Open to give her the main court. After all, they expect fans to show up in huge numbers. Yet other fans believed that Swiatek’s accolades should alone be enough for her to get the main court over the No. 18-ranked tennis star. As the US Open gains momentum, emotions were flaring up on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iga is literally a USOpen champion. The disrespect!!! Osaka, Gauff, and Swiatek I expect to be on main courts because their former champions. Rybakina too considering her rnk and a grandslam holder this year. Eala might have the crowd but please these ladies worked for this,” one fan commented on a post @kvitpova regarding the situation.

While Swiatek’s scheduling has been revealed, Rybakina’s second-round court is yet to be revealed. Given her status and accomplishments, fans expect her to get the main court as well. The 27-year-old Grand Slam champion already won her first-round match at the Grandstand Stadium, while Alex Eala did so at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is embarrassing, what a lack of respect towards the other players higher up in the ranking,” wrote another fan, noting that perhaps veterans of the sport and previous champions deserve a better spot in the tournament.

However, the opposite was also true for some fans, as one wrote, “she sells more tickets, they have told you this already. dunno whats so hard to understand”

Similarly, another fan noted that bigger crowds essentially help the tournament grow, saying, “so what? she brings money to the sport which benefits them all”

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, one fan pointed out that ultimately, it is the US Open that decides which players get the main court. “Blame the organizers for this, not Alex. Please don’t be bitter toward her; she’s simply there to enjoy the game.” The fan wrote.

The emotional energy surrounding the situation is certainly high. However, the match schedule is already out, and so the US Open’s decision is final. Alex Eala is set to go up against Oleksandra Oliynykova on September 3, 2026, for her second round in the tournament.