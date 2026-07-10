Tennis Fans Turn On Andre Agassi During Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Match

Andre Agassi returned to the BBC commentary box for the blockbuster Wimbledon semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner. However, halfway through the match, a large chunk of the audience started to feel that the American’s commentary was much more analytical and failed to capture the emotion of this match. However, as the match was heavily in favor of the world No. 1, leading two sets, viewers wanted simply more than what was happening on the court.

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Criticism is not new for Agassi. His BBC debut last year became a viral talking point for the wrong reasons when he grew visibly frustrated with broadcast partner Andrew Castle. During the Carlos Alcaraz vs Taylor Fritz semifinal, Agassi tried to break down a tactic in Fritz’s serve, while Castle kept steering the conversation towards spotting celebrities in the Royal Box. This prompted Agassi to interrupt, “Don’t torture me. Let me finish my point.”

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That left many people divided at the time. Some applaud Agassi for maintaining a focus on the sport; others find his intensity unwelcoming. This year, the same difference has resurfaced with him alongside Castle and Tim Henman in the semifinals.

Agassi is also far from the first commentator to be in the hot seat during these Championships. Just days earlier, fans had rounded on Tracy Austin during Coco Gauff’s semifinal for her excessive interruption during the match, while John McEnroe has long been a lightning rod for similar complaints across both the BBC and American coverage. Commentary has seemingly become a debate at Wimbledon in 2026.

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Fans Vent Over Agassi’s Commentary Mid-Match

One viewer went as far as reconsidering an old grudge over the criticism. “Listening to Agassi makes me want to forgive Becker and bring him back into the commentary booth. Agassi out,” they wrote.

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Others took direct aim at his delivery. “@BBCSport can you give Agassi something else to do. He’s mumbling and completely incomprehensible. Not all great tennis players are good at commentating,” one fan posted, echoing a common thread that on-court brilliance does not always translate to the booth.

“@BBCSport have a word with Andre Agassi about talking over points. I’m a big fan but he’s becoming annoying,” another wrote, taking issue with the timing of his analysis as much as its substance.

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For some, the effect was simply sleep-inducing. “Andre Agassi is gonna put me to sleep,” one viewer said bluntly, a sentiment matched by another who wrote, “Agassi just doesn’t stop talking. The most boring man in tennis.”

With the complaints building up, it seems like the BBC has a commentary issue to fix for the upcoming fixtures.