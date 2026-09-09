Tennis Fans Want John McEnroe Out After Carlos Alcaraz-Ben Shelton US Open Commentary

John McEnroe is a bad commentator. Hey, that wasn’t me! That’s what thousands of tennis fans have been talking about lately as the 2026 US Open goes on. He surely isn’t for everyone. He just speaks his mind, is critical, and that might annoy some out there.

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However, after his comments on Novak Djokovic crashing out and all the mispronunciations, tennis fans had simply had enough. And it seems McEnroe’s latest US Open commentary during the Ben Shelton-Carlos Alcaraz contest was the last straw.

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Here’s what happened: Shelton won the five-set battle, while Alcaraz struggled physically. But for some viewers, McEnroe’s commentary became another story, with his support seemingly leaning toward Alcaraz.

That feeling has grown because John McEnroe has repeatedly praised Alcaraz during recent broadcasts and interviews. For instance, while on the ‘Tennis Insider Club’ podcast, he said:

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“I watch Alcaraz. I’m like, how the hell is he so happy on the court all the time? I love Alcaraz. He’s my favorite guy to watch. I just can’t believe this kid.”

In fact, just a week ago, Alcaraz was also his favorite to win the US Open title. That admiration has seeped into his commentary.

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During the quarterfinal, fans felt Shelton’s fight deserved more attention as he answered Alcaraz’s pressure.

Instead, some viewers felt McEnroe’s focus remained heavily connected to Alcaraz throughout the whole game. That reaction became stronger after Shelton completed one of his biggest wins in New York.

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But the Alcaraz-Shelton reaction was hardly new for McEnroe.

Earlier, McEnroe described Lorenzo Sonego as “not very well known” against Alexander Zverev. That description surprised viewers because Sonego once beat Djokovic and reached World No. 21.

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Sonego also pushed Zverev into a fifth set, making McEnroe’s description even worse.

McEnroe also faced criticism after Mariano Navone stunned Djokovic during the tournament’s opening round. After Navone’s biggest career win, McEnroe mentioned that his next match would be on “Court 21.”

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Fans viewed that remark as dismissive. Navone had just fought through five sets against one of the greats and came out on top.

Those moments help explain why several fans now see a larger pattern in McEnroe’s commentary.

Fans are unhappy with McEnroe’s commentary!

After listening to the commentary on ESPN, one fan wrote, “Can we get John McEnroe out of the booth PLEASE.”

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One fan wrote that McEnroe’s “negativity is exhausting,” criticizing his treatment of players.

The US Open gained a familiar voice when John McEnroe joined ESPN in 2009, becoming part of the network’s first-ever coverage of the tournament. But in recent years, fans have been unhappy with McEnroe’s work.

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Many complained on social media that McEnroe held bias towards certain players and lacked background knowledge about other competitors.

Another social media user called him “A disaster of a Commentator” and criticized his “Clueless takes” today.

A separate viewer said John McEnroe gives a “get off my lawn vibe” while yelling at spectators. One of the fans even asked, “When is he retiring?”

The criticism has also reached beyond his talking or treatment of opponents during matches. One viewer wrote, “I can’t do another year,” after hearing McEnroe repeatedly ramble on ESPN.

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Another fan said McEnroe “just says anything that comes to his head,” criticizing his style.

These reactions may sound harsh, but several incidents help explain why frustration keeps returning among fans. The complaints are also not limited to the 2026 US Open or men’s matches.

In 2024, fans criticized McEnroe after comments about Iga Swiatek’s makeup during the French Open. He asked whether Swiatek might wear makeup for the right price after discussing sponsorship.

John McEnroe also faced criticism in 2025 after questioning Novak Djokovic’s injury during the Australian Open.

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That history makes this Alcaraz-Shelton backlash feel less like an isolated incident. These recurring reactions show why some viewers are now questioning if ESPN should hand over the mic to someone better.