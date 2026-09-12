Tennis Insider Calls Out US Open After Junior Final Gets Dramatically Different Treatment

All the other Grand Slams give their youngest champions a moment on the marquee stages, but the US Open doesn’t even come close. This year’s court assignment for the Juniors’ singles finals has forced tennis insiders to question the disparity.

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“AusOpen Juniors final is played on Rod Laver Arena,” tennis journalist Jose Morgado wrote on X. “Roland Garros Juniors final is played on Simone Mathieu. Wimbledon Juniors final is played on N.1 Court. US Open Juniors final will be played… on court 12.”

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Rod Laver Arena seats roughly 14,800 and hosted this year’s Australian Open junior finals on the same court used for the senior titles. Court Simonne-Mathieu, Roland Garros’s greenhouse-ringed third stadium, holds 5,000. Wimbledon’s No. 1 Court, with a capacity of 12,345, staged this year’s boys’ final between American qualifier Jordan Lee and Cruz Hewitt.

However, Court 12 offers nothing comparable in scale or status. It’s one of the outer courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, let alone something on the level of the Grandstand or Court 17.

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And if one believes that there must be a lack of a storyline that would justify a bigger stage, then think otherwise. Top-seeded Guto Miguel of Brazil, the ITF’s current world No. 1 junior, arrives already holding the 2026 Roland Garros boys’ singles title and a Wimbledon boys’ doubles crown. He is chasing a third Grand Slam junior title in the same season.

His opponent, American Marcel Latak, is the tournament’s underdog story. Ranked outside the world’s top 40 juniors, unseeded, and playing in only his second main-draw at a junior major, having reached New York last year only via the wild card awarded to the Kalamazoo 16s champion. The pair will also share Saturday’s doubles final, with Latak partnering Tanishk Konduri against France’s Aaron Gabet and Spain’s Valentin Gonzalez-Galino — meaning Latak could leave Flushing Meadows with a singles-and-doubles sweep.

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Junior Slams are where everything begins. Back in 2015, the current world No. 10 Taylor Fritz and world No. 21 Tommy Paul played an all-American final, with the former coming out on top in three sets on court 17.

This year’s breakout star on the WTA tour and the player who drew thousands of Filipino and American fans to Louis Armstrong Stadium, Alex Eala, won a junior Grand Slam title at this tournament in 2022. These are not isolated cases.

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Junior Grand Slams are always the first real indication of who the sport is going to belong to in the future, and that’s why the stage is important. Several of the sport’s biggest names, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, came through the junior circuit before establishing themselves at the highest level.

Yet, the tournament could not find a show court or one close to a show court for the junior finals match, which makes the current arrangement harder to explain.