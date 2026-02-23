Tennis Insider Pushes for Players’ Evacuation as Mexico Crisis Deepens

250302 — ACAPULCO, March 2, 2025 — Photo Taken on March 1, 2025 shows the singles final match between Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico. SPMEXICO-ACAPULCO-TENNIS-ATP-MEXICAN OPEN-SINGLES-FINAL LixMengxin PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Despite a star-studded Acapulco Open lineup led by Alexander Zverev alongside Alex de Minaur, Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, and Grigor Dimitrov, uncertainty looms. The Mexican Open confirmed its 2026 edition will proceed, dismissing cancellation rumors sparked by a shocking development in Jalisco. Yet concern deepened as Tennis Channel commentator Brett Haber urged the WTA and ATP to evacuate players from Mexico.

“Just left Mexico. Police activity at the airport was insane. Polite suggestion to the @atptour & @WTA– and to Larry Ellison: get one plane to Acapulco and one to Merida and get everybody out of there — and put them up for an extra week at Indian Wells to train and be safe. This is not a drill,” Haber wrote on X.

His warning came as Mexico faced a major security development. The situation worsened over the weekend. Authorities confirmed a high-profile operation against a major cartel leader.

On Sunday, February 22, security forces dispatched one of the world’s most wanted dr*g traffickers. The cartel boss known as “El Mencho” died during the operation. The development triggered nationwide tension.

The Mexican Defense Ministry confirmed the details in an official statement. His real name was Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes. He was sh*t in the western state of Jalisco along with at least six alleged accomplices.

Violence quickly spread after the operation. Several states reported torched vehicles and armed road blockades. Gunmen blocked highways in more than half a dozen regions.

El Mencho was 59 years old and led the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Reports said four cartel members were slain at the scene. Three others were dispatched while being flown to Mexico City, including El Mencho. Authorities also arrested two suspects carrying heavy weapons, including rocket launchers capable of downing aircraft and destroying armored vehicles.

Amid the unrest, rumors circulated that the 2026 Mexican Open in Acapulco had been canceled. With the main draw action scheduled to begin on Monday, February 23, organizers responded quickly. The tournament issued an official clarification.

“The Abierto Mexicano informs that the statement circulating in some media outlets and on social networks regarding an alleged cancellation of the event due to security issues in the state of Jalisco is false. The tournament has issued no cancellation notice. The event is proceeding as planned, and tournament operations are running normally,” the statement read.

“We remain in constant coordination and communication with federal, state, and municipal authorities, in compliance with established security protocols. We thank the media, partners, and public for verifying all information solely through official sources.”

Still, the tournament has faced security-related concerns involving players in previous editions.

British players were advised to stay inside the hotel at the Mexican Open in 2024

Two years before the recent El Mencho incident, the Mexican Open had already faced safety concerns. In 2024, players were warned about security risks in Acapulco. Authorities advised extra caution during the tournament week.

Mexican tennis officials told players to remain inside the tournament zone. They were advised not to leave the hotel or event areas. The warning was issued due to crime levels and local infrastructure problems.

Organizers also raised concerns about the city’s condition after Hurricane Otis. The storm had caused major damage months earlier. They cited “significant infrastructure issues” along with “high amounts of crime” in parts of Acapulco.

Several British players competed that year despite the concerns. Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, and Jack Draper were part of the field. They were joined by top names like Alexander Zverev, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The UK Foreign Office also issued a strong warning about the region. It described Guerrero, the state where Acapulco is located, as “a violent state with a history of insecurity.” The advisory highlighted long-standing safety risks.

Officials further warned about organized crime in the area. Their statement added: “There is an organised crime presence throughout the state, including in central Acapulco and Chilpancingo [the state capital].”

The United States government issued even stricter guidance. It banned its employees from traveling to Acapulco. Authorities said “crime and violence are widespread” and that “armed groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero.”

The entire state was placed under a “do not travel” advisory by the US. At the same time, this year, the tournament drew attention for another issue. Organizers removed meat from player meals after several doping cases linked to contaminated meat at events in the region.

Now, with rising crime concerns again making headlines, questions are being raised. Is it the right time to host a major tournament under such conditions? What do you think?