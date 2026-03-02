Tennis Insider Reveals How Melbourne Came Close to Losing the Australian Open Permanently

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS LAUNCH, Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley speaks to media following the launch of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20251007181509994653

AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS LAUNCH, Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley speaks to media following the launch of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20251007181509994653

Just weeks ago, 64-year-old Craig Tiley was appointed CEO of the United States Tennis Association (USTA), signaling a seismic leadership shift for the body behind the US Open. However, before departing, he now revealed how Melbourne nearly lost the Australian Open, underscoring the magnitude of the season’s first Grand Slam.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Speaking on SEN’s Whateley, Craig Tiley addressed the serious stakes surrounding the AO. He said, “If there was not an investment by the Victorian Government in the further redevelopment, it would have been gone by 2017.” His words highlighted how close Melbourne came to losing the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He continued, “Contract was up in 2016, and there was a great deal of interest from the city of Sydney, from the city of Shanghai. And you can see today why there was a great deal of interest with the impact that it has on the city.” The interest from rival cities was real. The tournament’s future was uncertain.

Tiley later described the turning point. “So, the Victorian government made a very good decision back then to make an investment, and there’s a billion-dollar investment that was made in the precinct. Half of it was specifically for tennis players; the other half was a general upgrade to the precinct. So that was close.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS LAUNCH, Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley speaks during the launch of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Tuesday, October 7, 2025. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20251007175353623451

Today, the tournament is firmly based at Melbourne Park. The 2026 edition attracted more than 1.3 million spectators across qualifying and the main draw. The event continues to grow each year.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Over the past decade, it has generated nearly $3.5 billion for the Victorian economy. This makes it one of the state’s most important sporting assets. Its economic impact is significant.

However, stability was not always guaranteed. When the hosting contract expired in 2016, other cities were ready to step in. Sydney and Shanghai were strongly linked to possible bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speculation grew in the late 2000s and early 2010s. Many believed the Grand Slam could relocate. The Victorian Government’s agreement created leverage for competing markets. The major shift came in 2010. A $363 million redevelopment was announced at Melbourne Park. It marked the first stage of a larger transformation.

That project expanded into a billion-dollar upgrade. Facilities were modernized for players and fans. The improvements strengthened Melbourne’s global position. Enhanced amenities and upgraded infrastructure proved decisive. They ensured the city remained competitive as a host. The investment secured long-term confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiley will soon replace Lew Sherr at the USTA. Sherr left to join the New York Mets of Major League Baseball.

However, later, the departing CEO also reflected on another major challenge that emerged in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig Tiley reflects on how COVID-19 tested the AO management

The relocation scare was not the only time Melbourne risked losing the Australian Open. The COVID-19 pandemic created another serious threat. Strict border controls and quarantine rules placed the event in doubt.

Australia closed its borders and limited international travel. Organizers faced huge uncertainty. The tournament’s continuity was again under pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis Australia committed its entire $80 million cash reserve. It also secured a $40 million loan. These steps helped stage the delayed 2021 edition.

Chartered flights were arranged for players and support staff. This ensured safe entry into the country. The event went ahead despite global disruption.

Craig Tiley called that period a defining test. He said, “And then during Covid, we were reminded (that) when not running an event changes the event.” His message was clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the importance of continuity. “It was really important to get that going because that could have been a moment when, again, if the Australian Open didn’t happen, the players can point to the difficulty of the distance,” he explained.

He added, “And not having it for one or two of the COVID years would have negatively impacted (the tournament). So, we were very focused and very fortunate we had a government that very clearly understood that if it didn’t happen, it’s going to be a problem.”

Today, the AO is contracted to stay in Melbourne until 2046. Stability now surrounds the event. But past uncertainty still shapes its story.

Tiley now prepares to lead the USTA and oversee the US Open starting August 30, 2026. Many in tennis are watching closely to see how he manages his new role.