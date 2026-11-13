Tennis Insider Warns Alexander Zverev as Carlos Alcaraz Gets a Big Advantage in the ATP Finals

The final Tour-level event of the 2026 season is all set to go, as the two groups at the ATP Finals were unveiled on Thursday, with the top two seeds, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz, slated into separate groups. With the groupings announced, there was instant debate over which group was easier, with the Spaniard’s group termed the easier of the two, and the German’s group deemed to be difficult by a tennis insider.

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“I’d say Carlos Alcaraz has drawn the “best” group he could have drawn,” said tennis insider Jose Moron on X. “Sascha Zverev’s group seems like the “group of death” to me, honestly. A shame for Jódar, because everyone in the group is incredibly strong and it would make it harder for him to reach the semis.”

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As the groups stand, Zverev has been drawn into the John McEnroe group alongside Ben Shelton, Rafael Jodar, and Arthur Fils. Alcaraz will be headlining the Ivan Lendl group, where he will have Frances Tiafoe, Flavio Cobolli, and Daniil Medvedev for company.

If one were to look at individual records on indoor hard courts in 2026, Moron’s assumption would have some merit, as Zverev has a 6-3 win-loss record on the surface this year, whereas Alcaraz has a 10-0 record on the same surface. The two have been on different trajectories since the US Open as well, with the German seemingly looking a bit tired after his title run in New York. In contrast, the Spaniard has looked fresh and motivated since his return from injury, losing only one of his 17 matches on Tour, winning titles in Tokyo and Vienna, and clinching the Paris Masters.

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However, if the individual head-to-heads are to be accounted for, Zverev’s group does have favorable matchups for the German. He has a combined 12-2 record against the other players in his group, with both his losses coming at the hands of Fils. While the World No.1 has won his only match against Jodar at the French Open this year, he has a 6-0 record against Shelton, with his last win over the American coming at the US Open final.

On the other hand, Alcaraz has a 10-4 win-loss record against the other players in his group, with three losses coming at the hands of Medvedev and one coming against Tiafoe. The Russian can be a tricky opponent for the Spaniard as he was the one who stopped Alcaraz’s 16-match win streak earlier this year at Indian Wells. However, the Spaniard beat Medvedev in their most recent match in Vienna and has an overall 7-3 record against him.

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Alcaraz is the only player at the ATP Finals with a winning record against all seven other players in the draw (has not faced Jodar yet), including a 7-6 record against Zverev. The German, on the other hand, also has a losing record against Medvedev, trailing 8-14 in the individual rivalry. However, this is not the first time Zverev has faced tricky matchups at the year-ending championships, as the World No. 1 has won the title twice, in 2018 and 2021. In his second title run five years ago, the German beat the likes of Medvedev and Novak Djokovic, against whom he had not had good matchups up to that point.

Both Alcaraz and Zverev will be aiming to win the Tour Finals with different motivations, as the German will look to cement his position as the world’s top-ranked player. In contrast, Alcaraz will look to put an exclamation point on his all-conquering season on the indoor hard courts.

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Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz Will Have Different Things to Aim for at the ATP Finals

While winning the title will be the primary concern for both Zverev and Alcaraz at the ATP Finals, one would think their underlying motivations will differ slightly. Since becoming the World No.1, the German has had to field uncomfortable questions about his record against the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz, and a lot of spotlight has been thrown on his relatively easy draws during his two Grand Slam runs this year, something Zverev recently spoke about in an interview.

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Zverev’s record against Top-10 opposition has also come under scrutiny, with the German posting a 3-9 mark in 2026. Given that all but one (Jodar) are Top-10 players at the ATP Finals, it is a good opportunity for the World No.1 to improve that record. On the other hand, Alcaraz only had one indoor hard-court title before 2026, with the Spaniard often struggling to keep his form up during the latter stage of the season.

However, this time around, Alcaraz is fresher, having been sidelined for more than four months due to a wrist injury. The Spaniard has been ticking off all the prestigious indoor titles one by one, with his wins in Vienna and at the Paris Masters, and will be motivated to complete the whole set by clinching the title in Turin.