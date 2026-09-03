Tennis Journalist Claims Aryna Sabalenka Apologized After Fury Over Viral US Open Press Conference

Even after putting up a clinical performance against Polina Iatcenko in her second round, Aryna Sabalenka’s night ended in frustration because of one question. On September 2, 2026, the world No. 1 won with a 6-1, 6-1 score at the US Open, but at the post-match media conference, The Athletic’s Matthew Futterman’s question triggered an outburst.

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This interaction spread like wildfire on social media, with one fan replying to an article he posted on X on August 31, 2026, regarding Sabalenka. “She cooked you today lol,” they wrote. But what followed was the unexpected news of an apology.

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“She and her agent actually texted me to apologize, which I appreciated,” revealed Futterman by replying to that comment on X.

This was not a predictable outcome given how Sabalenka reacted during the presser.

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“How are you finding like your mood once now that the tournament has started? Obviously, last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that,” he asked Sabalenka during the press conference. The question instantly prompted a strong reaction from the Belarusian star, who was clearly exhausted after her match with Iatchenko.

“You guys are, like, a joke.” Sabalenka retorted. “Parties, fun… like, why ​would you even say that? Why would you even think about ⁠that? What kind of question is that?” The player went on to say that only because she spent some time engaging in activities with brands doesn’t imply that she was partying. “Think before you say stuff,” she took one final jab before requesting to move onto the next question.

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Moments after her initial reaction, Futterman attempted to clear the air around his phrasing. He stated that he wasn’t trying to imply that she was partying; however, it was perhaps too late. His question had already upset the four-time Grand Slam champion, who had just won her second-round match at the US Open.

The exchange would soon go viral, with various outlets covering it. A heated debate soon followed, with fans wondering whether Futterman was really in the wrong or not. However, this wasn’t the first time Sabalenka was subjected to such questions.

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Following her first-round win over Camila Osorio at the US Open, a journalist asked her how she balances the energy with her commitments in New York and tennis. This set her off once again as she was displeased with how the journalist perceived her brand-related work as not being focused on tennis.

She bluntly asked the reporter, “What is the question there? Why do you think I wasn’t focused on tennis?” and clarified further, “It’s like my hobby outside of tennis, the whole schedule we plan is all around tennis. So, all of those events is not drawing me in any way.”

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However, Sabalenka is more than ready to shut her haters down as she advanced to the third round of the tournament, with a 15-match winning streak at the US Open.

Aryna Sabalenka moving away from perfection despite a dominant second-round win

During the latest press conference, Aryna Sabalenka also opened up about her focus and recent performance. Though she attained a near-perfect victory against Polina Iatcenko, the past few months of 2026 have not been the best. Her last title win came at the Miami Open in March, and afterwards, she hasn’t been able to maintain the same form. Sabalenka couldn’t make it to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, the Canadian Open, or the Cincinnati Open in recent history.

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“I think I struggled a little bit in the middle of the ​season.” She said after defeating Iatcenko. “Once again, I’m not going to defend myself or ​explain why, ⁠what happened, but I’m happy with my level,” the defending US Open champion explained. However, the US Open provides her with an opportunity to win the title for the third time in a row. This rare three-peat perhaps breathes new life into the player’s morale, as she stated that she felt physically and mentally “stronger” compared to the mid-season.

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Now, Sabalenka is set to go to the tournament’s third round. If she retains her marvellous form, another New York crown may be waiting for her at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Complex.