Tennis Player Disqualified Despite Winning After He Throws Racket on Opponent

Just last week at the UTS Nîmes, Maxence Bertimon pulled off a wild celebration after defeating Ugo Humbert. In the heat of the moment, he attempted a backward somersault and accidentally launched his racket across the net, nearly striking Humbert in the face. Thankfully, no harm was done, but it was a classic case of a celebration going a bit too far. And if you thought that was it, something eerily similar has now unfolded on the junior circuit.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a first-round match at an ITF J60 event, 17-year-old Deividas Bandzevicius was disqualified despite winning a gruelling three-setter 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(5) against Emiliano Bratomi. At 6-5 in the deciding tiebreak, Bandzevicius sealed the match with a spectacular rally, but what followed quickly overshadowed the moment. Overcome with emotion, he tossed his racket into the air, only for it to fly across the court toward his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bratomi managed to dodge the racket using his own, before clutching his knees in shock. Bandzevicius immediately raised his hands in apology, suggesting the racket may have slipped, but the incident had already crossed the line. Despite the apparent lack of intent, the act resulted in his disqualification.

The incident has since created a polarizing rift, with the viral clip being a source of debate over social media. It is not clear whether or not there was actual contact or not, and that ambiguity has influenced much of the discussion. Some fans struggled to accept the severity of the punishment. At the same time, there was an equally vocal section backing the decision outright.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the ITF rules, though, the result is not subject to interpretation. Physical abuse is the term used to describe the “unauthorised touching of an official, opponent, spectator or other person,” and although there is no intent, when a racket is thrown recklessly towards another individual, it will have its consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that the supervisor decided to disqualify the player despite him having won the match technically is consistent with that framework. Win does not supersede conduct, and conduct, here, was the determining factor.

This incident forces a throwback to another bizarre moment that occurred during an ITF junior event in 2022. The top-seeded French player, Michael Kouame, faced an upset against Raphael Nii Ankrah. During the post-match ritual of shaking hands at the net, Kouame lost his control and slapped his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

No apparent rage towards the opponent, no direct desire to hurt him, it was simply a moment of an unfitting emotion that ran away. To a junior at an entry-level ITF tournament, to lose a hard-fought victory in such a situation is a heavy burden.

However, it was not the first occasion that an emotional outburst had resulted in much more than the scoreboard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic faced a similar disqualification in 2020

Back in 2020 at the US Open, Novak Djokovic was dramatically defaulted after accidentally striking a line judge. The Serbian was facing Carrena Busta in the Round of 16 and was serving at 5-5 in the opening set. After getting broken to trail 6-5, Djokovic, in a moment of frustration, hit a stray ball toward the back of the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, the ball struck a line judge in the throat, prompting Djokovic to immediately rush over and check on her. Despite the incident being unintentional, officials engaged in a lengthy discussion before ultimately defaulting him from the match, handing victory to Carrena Busta.

However, many felt that the lineswoman exaggerated her reaction and robbed the Serbian of another Grand Slam.

Moreover, in 2022 at the Mexican Open, following Alexander Zverev’s doubles match defeat, he lost control and repeatedly hit his racket on the umpire’s chair, which almost injured the official. It had an instant ripple effect; he was expelled from the tournament, fined heavily ($40,000), and was handed an eight-week ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

A similar harsh lesson was received by a young Denis Shapovalov, nine years ago at the Davis Cup. A ball that had been struck in frustration hit chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye. The game was over, disqualification, no enquiries.

On the junior level, where players are still getting used to handling emotion under pressure, such moments have long-term impacts. The loser in his win this week will probably carry that lesson with him. The regulations could not even favor a 24-time Grand Slam champion at the US Open, and they cannot favor him here either, even though the intent was not to harm the opponent.