Tennis Player Immediately Disqualified After Racket Throw Hits Spectators at Wimbledon

While the Wimbledon seniors’ draw may be grabbing most of the headlines, the ongoing girls’ draw of the tournament has also garnered significant attention after a bizarre incident took place on Saturday. A major controversy erupted during the second set of the first-round clash between Ida Wobker and Maria Valentina Pop. Having lost the first set 0-6 and level at 5-5 in the second, Wobker’s frustration took over after losing a point at 30-0 in the 11th game.

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As a result, she threw the racket with such force that it bounced off the ground and hit spectators on the ground. The chair umpire halted the match immediately after the incident and checked on the spectators. The supervisor was also called in and was informed about the situation. Though it didn’t appear that any of the spectators were hurt by Wobker’s racket, the German was still disqualified, and Pop was declared the winner.

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The umpire’s decision to default Wobker was well within the rules. Article III, Section T of the ITF’s Grand Slam rulebook clearly states that officials can disqualify players from a match for even a single offence.

“The Referee in consultation with the Grand Slam Supervisor may declare a default for either a single violation of this Code or pursuant to the Point Penalty Schedule set out above. In all cases of default, the decision of the Referee in consultation with the Grand Slam Supervisor shall be final and unappealable,” the rule states.

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This disqualification made Wobker’s day go from bad to worse. Ranked No. 24 on the ITF circuit, she was struggling against her Romanian opponent in the first set and thus getting bagelled. The teenager found her rhythm in the second set and had the chance to serve for it at 5-4. But Pop got the crucial break and leveled up the set.

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Wobker was also frustrated by the excessive number of unforced errors that she committed during the match. The point that she lost before throwing her racket was also an unforced error. That saw her tally for the match reach 44, which was significantly more than Pop’s tally of seven. Having gotten past Wobker in rather comfortable fashion, the Romanian is scheduled to take on Britain’s Daniella Britton in the second round.

While it may be rare to see players throwing their rackets into the crowd out of anger, it isn’t anything new. For context, Jakub Mensik had committed the same offence during his clash against Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round of the 2025 HSBC Championships.

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The Czech appeared to be visibly shaken after the incident and even looked at his hand in disbelief. But unlike Wobker in Wimbledon, Mensik was excused and was allowed to continue playing, but ended up losing to Bautista Agut.