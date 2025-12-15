Tennis Rumor: Emma Raducanu Reportedly Set to Leave Nike to Follow in Roger Federer & Novak Djokovic’s Footsteps

More than four years after her stunning US Open breakthrough as a teenage qualifier, Emma Raducanu’s career has taken plenty of twists and turns. From climbing to a career-high No. 10 to undergoing three surgeries and seeing her 2023 season cut short, the British No. 1 has weathered her share of setbacks. And now, amid all that change, reports suggest Raducanu could be preparing to end her long-standing partnership with Nike and line up a new apparel deal ahead of the 2026 season.

Emma Raducanu has been signed with American sportswear giant Nike since before she turned pro in 2018, making the partnership a constant throughout her rise. But rumors are now swirling that the 2021 US Open champion is set for a major switch, with Uniqlo emerging as her next potential sponsor.

Tennis insider Craig Shapiro, host of The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast, has claimed Raducanu is poised to move from Nike to Uniqlo starting in 2026, a change that would mark another significant chapter in her ongoing reset. The rumors picked up real traction after Craig Shapiro took to X, posting, “Just hearing Raducanu to @UniqloUSA for 2026,” and later doubling down by replying, “it’s done.”

Earlier this summer, men’s British No. 1 Jack Draper ended his Nike deal and signed an exclusive apparel agreement with Vuori, adding more weight to the idea that Raducanu could be next.

The possible switch naturally brings back memories of Roger Federer’s landmark move in 2018, when Nike chose not to renew his long-running contract and he signed with Uniqlo instead. Federer, who had been with Nike since his junior days in 1994, wore Uniqlo through the final years of his career until retiring in 2022 and remains a brand ambassador.

Interestingly, at the time, it was rare for a top star to partner with a brand outside Nike or Adidas, but once again, Federer proved to be a trailblazer in how players manage their image.

For Raducanu, a switch to Uniqlo (much like the path once taken by 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, who served as a brand ambassador from 2012 to 2017) would instantly position her as the most high-profile tennis player on the Japanese brand’s roster.

Such a deal could also come with clear benefits, including a potentially more lucrative contract, increased creative control, and greater focus on building her personal brand, rather than being one of many athletes under a global sportswear giant.

And in case you missed, the scale of Uniqlo’s ambition was made clear by Federer’s reported $300 million deal over 10 years starting in 2018.

Regardless, while Emma Raducanu’s situation is different, her on-court momentum is trending upward again. Having climbed from outside the top 300 to No. 29, she is showing signs of a comeback, with Greg Rusedski insisting a return to the top 20 is realistic if she can establish a stable, trusted team similar to the setup around Aryna Sabalenka. So what did he say?

Emma Raducanu urged to follow Aryna Sabalenka path to revive career

In a recent interview with Express Sport, Greg Rusedski explained what he feels is still holding Emma Raducanu back. The former British No. 1 pointed to a lack of stability more than anything else, saying her progress depends on “health,” “expectation,” and having “a solid team of people around her.” He noted that constant changes behind the scenes have made it difficult for her to build consistency and momentum on tour.

Rusedski highlighted the work the 23-year-old has done with Mark Petchey over the summer and the addition of Francisco Roig, stressing that continuity is key. “It’s about having that consistent person with you,” he said, while also underlining the importance of staying healthy and keeping confidence moving in the right direction.

He also believes Emma Raducanu’s 2021 US Open triumph fundamentally altered her career path. “She won a Slam, one of the hardest things to do in our sport, and then everything changed,” Rusedski said.

In the end, pointing to her coaching history, Rusedski noted that Emma Raducanu has worked with “a total of eight coaches,” calling it a clear sign of instability. He further emphasized that managing the period after winning a major is incredibly difficult and urged her to mentally move forward. “She’s got to forget about that US Open, like it doesn’t even exist,” he said, arguing that focusing on the present is the only way to climb again.

Now, Raducanu appears to be laying that foundation. The 23-year-old has committed to working with Francisco Roig through 2026, added Emma Stewart as her physiotherapist and strength coach, and continues to work with Jerome Poupel. With preseason training underway in Barcelona, Rusedski believes she is “rebuilding herself,” and with health, consistency, and the right team in place, a major comeback in 2026 is well within reach.

That said, can stability behind the scenes really help Emma Raducanu follow the Sabalenka-style path back to the top? What do you think?