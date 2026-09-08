‘Tennis Will Be Dead’: Grand Slam CEO Suggests Possible Change to Best-of-5 Format

The debate between having 5-set matches and 3-set matches has been going on for a long time, and we have seen some changes. While the Grand Slams remain the same, the ATP Masters and the Olympics have moved away from the traditional 5-set matches. And the same change could be coming to the Holy Grail of tennis, and it is not being taken well.

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Insider José Morón said, “I’ve said it, I say it, and I’ll always say it: The day the Grand Slams stop being played best-of-5 sets, tennis WILL BE DEAD.”

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Grand Slam tennis could be heading towards a change that would completely alter the way men’s tennis is played. Australian Open CEO Andrew Abdo has suggested that men may not always play best-of-five throughout the Slams in the future. He also raised the possibility of changing the scoring system, but there is still a long way to go.

“Maybe, in the future, the Grand Slams will undergo changes. You know, perhaps we won’t play best of 5 sets from start to finish, or maybe the scoring system will change,” said the New Australian Open CEO.

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Abdo knows some fans will hate the idea, especially those who see five sets as part of Grand Slam tennis. But he believes tennis has to keep evolving while protecting what makes the majors special.

His comments have now reopened a debate that has been around for much longer than many fans realize.

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The Guardian was already discussing this exact question during Wimbledon in 2008. Their piece imagined Nadal beating Federer 6-4, 6-4, instead of surviving the epic five-set final that actually happened. Although Nadal took it home, Federer pushed Nadal by winning the 3rd and the 4th set.

The writer argued that shorter matches could take away the comebacks, tension, and drama that make Grand Slams so memorable.

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And ever since then, that argument has not disappeared.

Several major names questioned the need for five sets. Nikolay Davydenko called for best-of-three at the 2012 US Open. He said, “Why are we playing five-set matches? We need to play best of three in Grand Slams.”

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Even Billie Jean King supported this claim during the 2012 US Open and warned about the physical cost of marathon matches. Novak Djokovic then backed best-of-three across tennis in 2020, pointing toward the sport’s long season and changing audience.

“I’m more of a proponent for two out of three matches everywhere,” said the Serbian.

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But this debate remains so difficult for tennis to settle because not even all the players are on the same page.

Rafael Nadal and Others Don’t Want the 5-Set Rule to Change in Grand Slams

A proposal to shorten men’s Grand Slam matches has reopened the statements by several top players about why they want a 5-set match. They believe that the longer format gives Grand Slams something important.

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And one famous Australian Open final showed exactly why those extra sets can matter.

Nadal made his position clear in 2020, when he rejected changing the Grand Slam format. He believed five sets separated the majors from other tournaments.

“I am completely against changing that in the Grand Slams. We have a day off. I think best-of-five makes a difference in these tournaments, the slams,” said the Spaniard.

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That was visible in Melbourne in 2022, when Nadal trailed Medvedev by 2 sets before winning 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. The final lasted 5 hours and 24 minutes, keeping fans watching until Nadal finally finished his comeback.

Federer had already made his feelings clear two years earlier, although he wanted more five-set matches. He felt removing them from the regular ATP Tour was already wrong.

“I would add more best-of-five set matches…. I think it’s quite unfortunate that on the ATP Tour we don’t have any best-of-five matches…. I feel like that’s an opportunity wasted.”

Zverev backed that, saying players train specifically for the demands of five-set Grand Slam matches. His argument became even more interesting after winning the 2026 Roland-Garros.

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Zverev said, “You don’t change tennis history like that. You changed tennis history already with the Davis Cup, and that’s working out not very great, is it?… We have a day off… Best-of-five sets at slams, it should stay forever.”

Alcaraz, at Wimbledon, said that he prefers five sets for a simpler reason. He believes that it gives players a last chance to come back in the game.

He explained, “5 sets. I think it’s more difficult to defeat the big players in 5 sets. I see myself as a really good player in the 5th set. If I have to choose, I’d prefer playing 5 sets rather than 3. Because I feel like I have more time to come back.”