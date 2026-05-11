Tennis World Mourns as Former US Open Champion Passes Away at 91

The US Open has long celebrated inspiring stories of unseeded champions, from Andre Agassi in 1994, the only unseeded man to claim the title in the Open Era, to Emma Raducanu in 2021, who rose from world No. 150 in qualifying to lift the trophy. Yet the tennis world now mourns the passing of Mal Anderson, the first unseeded player to win the US Open, leaving the sport in stunned grief.

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Australian tennis is mourning the passing of Mal Anderson MBE at the age of 91, whose remarkable career took him from a dirt court on a Queensland farm to Davis Cup and Grand Slam glory.

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Anderson played during Australia’s golden post-war era, winning the US singles title in 1957 and three major doubles championships. The Queenslander grew up on a cattle station in Theodore, a town of just 451 people, where his father built a court from dirt and ant nests.

“I just loved tennis from the earliest age. I was addicted to it, and it became my life,” Anderson once reflected, capturing the passion that drove his career. As a boy, he played against the Laver brothers, who had a similar court built on their family property near Rockhampton.

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He married 12-time Grand Slam winner Roy Emerson’s sister Daphne, and together they had three children. Reflecting on Anderson’s skill, Emerson said, “On his day, Mal was capable of playing any shot in the book, and he had a fantastic serve.”

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After a brief professional career, Anderson ran a successful tennis and squash centre in Brisbane before returning to the court for the twilight of his playing days. In 1972, although semi-retired, he reached the Australian Open final, losing to Ken Rosewall after a grueling quarter-final five-set victory over John Newcombe.

Following his retirement, Anderson became a mentor to many young players, including Pat Rafter, Scott Draper, Wally Masur, and John Fitzgerald.

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And as the news spreads, the tennis world has been filled with sorrow and condolences, honoring Anderson’s legacy as a player, mentor, and one of Australia’s great tennis ambassadors.

Australian tennis legends express condolences for Mal Anderson’s passing

Since last December, tennis has been struck by the passing of several legends, sending shockwaves through the tennis fraternity. Early last December, the death of Nicola Pietrangeli left the tennis world in mourning, as fans and players alike paid tribute to the Italian great.

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Following that, in April this year, Bill Knight, who reached the Wimbledon semi-finals and captained Great Britain at the Davis Cup, passed away at the age of 90, marking another sad moment for the sport.

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Now, the sudden passing of Mal Anderson has brought fresh sorrow, and condolences continue to pour in from across the tennis community. Pat Rafter shared his grief, saying, “I was really sad to hear of Mal’s passing. He was one of those people who helped shape my tennis from very early on.”

Rafter also reflected on Anderson’s broader impact, adding, “Tennis in Australia has lost one of its greats, and a lot of us have lost a mate and mentor. I feel very lucky to have known him.”

Wally Masur also paid tribute, highlighting Anderson’s dedication and professionalism. “If you were out of the tournament, he made you run at 6.30 am, punishing runs that usually brought up the contents of my stomach. He did every one of those runs with us and did them easily. Then it was four or five hours on the practice court, and he hit for every minute of those hours. Never a critical word, just encouragement, and he was with you every step of the way.”

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The loss of Anderson has resonated deeply with Australian tennis icons, fans, and the global tennis community alike. As the world remembers his life and legacy, we join in honoring him and sharing our condolences.

Rest in peace, Legend!