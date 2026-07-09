Tennis World Mourns as Legendary Commentator Dies After Health Decline

Leaving a big hole in the world of tennis, legendary Polish commentator Karol Stopa passed away on the morning of July 9 in his home in Poland. Stopa was known for his unique voice in Polish commentary on the sport, with a career spanning more than three and a half decades.

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Stopa’s health declined out of the blue, as the Polish commentator felt the wrath of the heatwave sweeping Europe. The 78-year-old had recovered to some degree, but his condition worsened on the day that saw emergency medical personnel arrive to resuscitate him, but to no avail. The Pole was looking forward to his meeting with his longtime co-commentator, Lech Sidor, to discuss the ongoing Wimbledon, which the Stopa could not work on owing to his illness, as per Polsatnews.

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Entering the world of journalism in 1989, Stopa joined the Polish TV network, taking on multiple roles as reporter, publisher, and commentator, while also serving as the department’s chief in his last two years of tenure in 1997 and 1998. He joined the Polish division of the much vaunted Europsort roster, where he made his mark as a tennis commentator in 1998, becoming an instant hit with the audience due to his extensive Grand Slam coverage.

Stopa had his own style in the commentary booth, giving a distinct flavor to the art of broadcasting in the sport. The Pole was known for his articulate voice, with the right mix of tactical analysis and engaging storytelling, hallmarks of his commentary. He had a proper understanding of the nuances of the sport, having been a professional tennis player for some time, playing for the SKS Warszawianka club in Poland in the 1960s.

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Stopa has covered many famous players during his tenure, including the Big Three in men’s tennis and the Williams sisters on the WTA side. Still, the Pole had a unique perspective on his compatriot, Iga Swiatek, who was one of the last modern champions he covered.

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Karol Stopa Identified Iga Swiatek’s Concerns

Being of the same nation, Stopa had a special bond while covering Swiatek‘s matches. However, the legendary commentator never wavered from his uncompromising analysis, even while covering the former World No.1’s greatest victories. However, with Swiatek’s performances taking a dip in recent times, Stopa had his say on the Pole’s performances and her recent behavior in a recent podcast.

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“I have the impression that she reacts differently at press conferences and in various situations today than she used to”, said Stopa on the Third Service podcast. “She used to be a very cheerful, natural girl. I wonder what’s changed.” Like his sharp commentary insights, Stopa’s comments were not far off the mark, as there have been some clear signs of Swiatek feeling the pressure, with her breaking down in tears after her first round win at Wimbledon, as well as her signs of frustration in her defeat to Alexandra Eala.

However, Stopa was also one of the strongest proponents of Swiatek, being one of the first analysts of the sport to identify the Pole’s potential as a long-term WTA champion based on tennis merits, not on shared national affiliations. With the Stopa passing away, fans will miss the age-old raspy voice, which would be a regular feature throughout the calendar.