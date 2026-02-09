Tennis World Mourns Mark Hodgkinson After Voice Behind Andy Murray Dies at 46

As the season gathers pace after the Australian Open and the Masters swing begins, the tennis world pauses amid the frenzy. A heartbreaking loss has resurfaced, as Mark Hodgkinson, beloved Telegraph correspondent, acclaimed author, and the voice behind Andy Murray’s story, has passed away, leaving the community in collective mourning.

Mark Hodgkinson passed away this week at the age of 46. He served as The Telegraph’s tennis correspondent from 2005 to 2011. After leaving the role, he built a successful career as an award-winning author.

He died in the hospital on Thursday, February 5. He had fallen ill at his home in West Sussex the previous day. His sudden passing shocked the tennis and journalism communities.

Hodgkinson is survived by his partner, Amy. He also leaves behind their two daughters, Molly, 15, and Rosie, 12. Tributes quickly poured in from colleagues and readers.

He was known for his mischievous personality and distinctive writing style. Both his prose and personal character stood out. His appointment in his mid-20s had surprised many at the time.

The role of tennis correspondent at The Telegraph is highly prestigious. Before his appointment in 2005, only four journalists had held the position in 95 years. It was one of the most respected jobs in tennis media.

His predecessor, John Parsons, had held the role for 23 years. Parsons was widely regarded as a leading voice in tennis journalism. Hodgkinson stepped into a position with a rich legacy.

Fellow journalist Oliver Brown paid tribute, saying, “Profoundly shocked by the death of Mark Hodgkinson at the age of just 46. A friend and Telegraph colleague for years, he was a gifted writer and an inspiration for how much he achieved in sports journalism so young.”

Veteran journalist Christopher Clarey also shared his thoughts. He wrote, “Rocked by this. I knew Mark for many years. One of the best and most amiable of colleagues. We were neighbors in the #Wimbledon press room last year and he was full of plans and projects and wrote, as ever, some beautiful pieces. Breaks your💔”

After leaving The Telegraph, Hodgkinson worked as a freelance writer and author. He wrote a bestselling biography of Andy Murray in 2013. He later published a book about Murray’s coach, Ivan Lendl.

He remained a regular presence at Wimbledon every summer. He also wrote tennis features for the official London 2012 Olympic programme. His work kept him closely connected to the sport.

Hodgkinson’s writing extended beyond tennis. He collaborated with Robbie Williams on a fashion project. He also worked with Daniel Craig, Tom Hiddleston, and trainer Simon Waterson on two fitness books, one of which became an Amazon No. 1 bestseller. He also authored a book for Naomi Osaka’s former coach, Sascha Bajin, which became a bestseller in Japan.

His most recent tennis books focused on Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. ‘Searching for Novak’ won the International Sports Book of the Year at the 2025 Charles Tyrwhitt Sports Book Awards.

It was also named a Times sports book of the year in 2024 and published in 10 languages.

‘Being Carlos Alcaraz’, released in November, also earned praise, with Annabel Croft calling it a “wonderful book” and highlighting Hodgkinson’s “research and level of detail amazing.”

And he is not the only loss, as the tennis world has recently mourned several journalists from the sport.

The tennis world grieves the passing of Duncan McKenzie-McHarg

Even before the shocking news of Mark Hodgkinson’s passing, the tennis world had faced another heartbreaking loss. Last year, Australian sports reporter Duncan McKenzie-McHarg died tragically, leaving the community in deep mourning.

The 41-year-old journalist died after allegedly falling from a building in Los Angeles, where he was based. The incident sent shockwaves through the sports media fraternity.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed the details. He fell from the top of one building and landed on the roof of another in central Los Angeles.

McKenzie-McHarg was a familiar face on Stan Sport. He built a strong reputation through years of dedicated reporting and on-screen work.

He had moved to the United States in 2017. The relocation marked a major step in his career as he took on high-profile broadcasting roles.

The tennis media world also suffered another loss in 2024. British tennis journalist Mike Dickson (59) passed away while covering the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Dickson, a Wimbledon resident, had earlier worked as a cricket correspondent for the Daily Mail. Over his career, he covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries.

His family shared the heartbreaking news, writing, “We are devastated to announce that our wonderful husband and Dad, Mike, has collapsed and died while in Melbourne for the Aus Open.”

Now, as Hodgkinson joins the list of respected reporters lost too soon, the tennis journalism community mourns deeply.

Rest in peace!