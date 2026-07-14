Tennis World Mourns Tragic Demise of 16-Year-Old Prodigy

At 16, Luisana ‘Luchi’ Schonberger was only beginning to write her story. One of Argentina’s brightest young tennis prospects had already climbed to No. 4 in the national rankings and hoped to one day emulate Juan Martin del Potro and Solana Sierra on the biggest stages. Instead, her promising journey came to a heartbreaking end after a tragic accident took her life.

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The unfortunate tragedy unfolded on the morning of July 12, around 8 am, on Avenida San Martin. The 16-year-old tennis star was traveling in a Volkswagen Gol driven by 20-year-old Renzo German Retamozo when suddenly, a deafening collision brought their journey to a devastating end.

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According to security camera footage, the Volkswagen Gol, a Toyota Corolla, and a Ford Escort were all traveling in the same direction when the Corolla was struck from behind, causing the Gol to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

Retamozo and Luchi, in the front passenger seat, died at the scene. And just like that, the dreams of a young girl who longed to one day turn professional were shattered in an instant. Three other young passengers seated in the back of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

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As news of her heartbreaking passing spread, the Argentine Tennis Association (AAT) mourned the loss of one of the country’s promising young talents, extending its deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. The federation also paid tribute to her achievements, remembering that she had reached the No. 3 regional Under-14 ranking during her development.

“With deep sorrow, we lament the loss of Luisana Schonberger,” the AAT wrote on their official X handle. “‘Luchi’ shared her love for our sport in Eldorado, Misiones, her hometown. From a very young age, she stood out on the courts thanks to her talent and dedication.”

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The AAT’s statement closed with a simple message: “We stand with and embrace her family, friends, and the entire Misiones tennis community in this difficult moment. Rest in peace, Luchi.”

One of the most heartfelt tributes came from Eldorado Lawn Tennis, the club where Luchi first learned the game. Over the years, the institution had come to regard her as an “adopted daughter,” crediting her with carrying the club’s name to new heights through her talent and dedication. The Eldorado Cultural and Sports Union also extended its deepest condolences to Luchi’s family.

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The young tennis star was laid to rest at 5:30 pm local time on Sunday in Room A of Funeral Home Misiones. Her funeral service was followed by a private cremation on Monday, July 13, as family, friends, and members of the local tennis community gathered to bid a final farewell.

The investigators in Misiones are still determining the exact sequence of the accident. Alcohol tests were performed on the drivers involved, with the results handed over to the authorities as the case unfolds.

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Justice orders arrest as third vehicle fled the scene

Events immediately following the accident have placed the investigation in a new context. The Ford Escort involved in the collision fled the scene, and authorities only located the vehicle a few hours later. With the car escaping, the courts have ordered the arrest of those connected to that particular car, as the full investigation of the crash is yet to be completed.

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For such a small city as Eldorado, an accident of this scale is a huge shock. Schools and sporting clubs across the city have paid their tributes to Schonberger, not only as a talented young player, but also as a well-liked, popular figure in the city. The driver, too, was bid farewell with a procession, where family, friends, and neighbors accompanied him to his final resting place in Puerto Piray.

With Luchi’s untimely demise, the tennis community in Misiones and the entire Argentina is left to cope with a void of a young player whose potential was just starting to be realized and will never be explored. As the AAT’s tribute stated, her memory will carry forward on every court where a young player picks up a racket in the years to come.