Tennis World Pushes Back After WTA Pro Faces Bodyshaming at Monterrey Open

Discussions on a player’s physique are still rampant even in 2026 in women’s tennis, as several players have often been targeted for their physiques. Liang En-shuo was having the time of her life at the Monterrey Open, as she was pushing one of the upcoming Czech stars, Nikola Bartunkova, but unfortunately for the Taiwanese player, it was her appearance that attracted attention rather than her performance.

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“Do you even need to be fit to compete on the WTA Tour?” said a user on X. “This girl is currently beating Nikola Bartunkova at a WTA 500. Make your daughters play tennis!”

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The overall demeaning tone of the online user drew harsh criticism, with several fans coming to Shuo’s defense, who was a former World No. 2 in junior tennis.

It’s not only Shuo but also stars of the sport, such as Serena Williams and Taylor Townsend, who have had to bear the brunt of body-shaming in their careers. While Townsend had her confrontations with USTA, who did not cover the American’s traveling expenses while citing her weight, Williams has had to contend with commentator jibes throughout her career, which criticized the 23-time Major champion for her muscular appearance and weight.

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Regardless of her looks, Shuo has had a productive year on the Tour in 2026, winning a Challenger title in Jiujiang. However, it is on the doubles court that the Taiwanese player has had success this year, reaching three finals. She had her best Tour-level result at the Libema Open, winning the doubles title with Shuko Ayoyama. She could not cross the finish line against Bartunkova in Monterrey, but showed promising signs for improved results in the upcoming Asian swing.

Fans on social media were not having the bodyshaming comments directed at Shuo, harshly criticizing a single user’s comments.

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Fans Defend WTA Pro Against Bodyshaming Comments

Fans were quick to defend Shuo against the bodyshaming comments, with one fan pointing out the need for a muscular physique in women’s tennis, as power-based game styles are prevalent on the WTA. “Strength is a factor in the women’s game, you can have more muscles, more weight, or be taller,” said a fan on X.

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Another user was critical of the bodyshaming comment, defending Shuo, saying, “And who told you shes not fit because shes built like that?”

One fan drew a parallel with the comments Aryna Sabalenka received for her new-look outfit during the mixed doubles competition at the US Open.

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“First of all, it is a photo. Yesterday Sabalenka was being shamed because she looked odd in the new outfit, or the new outfit was odd. How about focusing on your body instead?” they said.

A user called out the user who posted the bodyshaming comment for their lack of tennis knowledge. Shuo was very successful in her junior days, winning the 2018 Australian Open girls’ title, and has achieved a career-best doubles ranking of 24 this year. “You don’t even know who she is and you call yourself tennis king more like tennis clown,” they posted.