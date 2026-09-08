Tennis World Slams ‘Clueless’ ESPN Coverage After Learner Tien Snub for Coco Gauff

Gauff’s match was over by roughly 8:48 p.m. ET. Tien and Khachanov, meanwhile, were still battling until around 9:45 p.m. ET. That left nearly an hour of live five-set drama still unfolding, with an American fighting to keep his US Open run alive. Naturally, viewers expected ESPN to switch over. It didn’t.

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By the time Gauff finished off Iva Jovic 6-1, 6-4, Tien and Khachanov were already into a deciding fifth after splitting the first four sets.

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She had broken Jovic at love for 5-4 in the second before serving out the match, while Tien was around 2-1 up in the decider. ESPN, however, did not immediately jump to the live battle. It stayed with Gauff’s post-match interview and discussion as Tien continued fighting for a US Open quarterfinal spot in real time. Fans ripped the decision almost immediately.

Their frustration was simple and justified. Gauff’s match was already over, while Tien and Khachanov were still deep in a live fifth-set battle. One Canadian viewer even said both available channels were showing Gauff as the men’s match continued.

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For those watching, ESPN had the drama right in front of it and still chose star-driven coverage over the match that actually mattered in that moment.

The numbers explain why ESPN keeps leaning toward Gauff, even if the choice frustrates fans.

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Her 2023 US Open final drew 3.4 million viewers, her 2024 fourth-round match with Emma Navarro averaged 2.15 million, and her Wimbledon semifinal this year pulled 1.3 million with a 1.9 million peak.

Tien simply does not have that kind of proven TV history yet.

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But that gap in star power is exactly where the backlash begins, because fans did not want a ratings calculation in that moment. They wanted the live match.

ESPN Ripped for Choosing Coco Gauff Over Learner Tien’s Fifth-Set Thriller

The irony was that Tien’s match turned into exactly the kind of drama viewers wanted to see. The 20-year-old pushed Khachanov all the way before the experienced Russian finally closed out a 7-5, 4-6, 6-7(6), 6-1, 6-4 victory after three hours and 50 minutes.

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Tien was visibly devastated. After the final point, he covered his face with a towel and wiped away tears before leaving the court to a warm reception.

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Khachanov, meanwhile, could only marvel at the challenge he had just survived.

“It was a really crazy match,” Khachanov said. “We played for the first time against each other. I knew what to expect: one extra ball coming back, one extra ball. So many close rallies. He loves to play that defense outside the court. That’s why it makes it extremely tough, this match, because you have to stay always in the match with great intensity, hitting, hitting, pushing. In the end, I’m super happy that I could pull through.”

Frustrated by ESPN’s decision, one fan tweeted, “This is the worst. We have to watch a Coco interview?? Tien is playing in the 5th set. @espn is clueless and clearly does not know how to promote tennis the right way.”

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Tien had also been chasing a piece of American tennis history, hoping to become the youngest American man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since Andy Roddick in 2002.

Another fan wrote, “ESPN, can you guys show the American that is in a 5th set instead of interviewing Coco Gauff for 30 minutes?”

And this was not the first time ESPN’s US Open coverage had drawn criticism.

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Earlier in the tournament, viewers complained when the network moved away from the conclusion of Gael Monfils’ match against Tien for studio coverage. The switch also meant primary-feed viewers missed Monfils’ emotional farewell from his final US Open before retirement.

The latest decision only added to that frustration. One fan wrote, “ESPN sucks!! They cut from an American man to interview Coco. Who cares? Show sports or stop broadcasting.”

There have been other awkward moments during ESPN’s coverage as well. Commentators faced criticism after Alexandra Eala was described as a teenager despite being 21, while commentary surrounding Naomi Osaka’s struggles during her third-round match also sparked backlash.

Some viewers have also accused ESPN of favoring Gauff, and this latest episode gave them more ammunition. “Why isn’t ESPN showing this??!!!!! Instead, a 20 min interview with Coco Gauff, then a preview of a match to come. WTH??!!!!” another fan wrote.

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Similar complaints surfaced at Wimbledon this year when viewers criticized ESPN for prioritizing Gauff coverage over Novak Djokovic. One frustrated fan summed up the broader anger: “#ESPN hopefully won’t renew its tennis 🎾 contract. Coverage is terrible, from breaking away from interesting matches for interviews to openly cheering for Coco Gauff. #USOpen.”

At this point, the criticism is bigger than one programming decision. Fans are questioning whether ESPN is too willing to sacrifice live-match drama for bigger names, interviews and studio segments.

None of that should overshadow what Gauff accomplished. The American has now won nine straight matches in straight sets for the first time in her career and reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the 12th time. Since 2000, only Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova had reached more Grand Slam quarterfinals before turning 23.

But on a night when American tennis had two compelling stories unfolding at once, viewers wanted the live action. ESPN gave them the conversation instead.