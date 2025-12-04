Thanasi Kokkinakis Eyes Comeback After Risky Surgery No Tennis Player Has Attempted

Injuries are an unavoidable reality in any sport, but in tennis, they cut especially deep, where a relentless “pay-as-you-play” grind forces athletes to stay healthy just to survive. The ATP Tour demands constant presence, yet its physical toll often makes that impossible. And recently, Thanasi Kokkinakis, long battered by the sport’s intensity, has now revealed the ‘risky’ and unprecedented surgery he chose in a desperate bid to extend his career and reclaim his place on tour.

Thanasi Kokkinakis recently spoke openly to the Australian news outlet TODAY about the hardest chapter of his career. He described the major risk he took with his latest surgery. For years, he had struggled with a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that made playing back-to-back matches almost impossible.

“The surgery I did, it’s risky, no tennis player has ever done it. A few surgeons didn’t want to do it, but I had to take a chance and bite the bullet if I wanted to have a crack at the rest of my career. This is my toughest injury I’ve had yet, and it will be my toughest recovery. I’m still optimistic, hopeful that I’ve made the right decision, but yeah, it hasn’t been easy and when you speak to surgeons and tennis players and no one’s seen this injury or had a surgery like this before in tennis, pretty daunting, but I knew I had to have a crack and yeah, why not be the first?”

Kokkinakis revealed that the surgeons transplanted part of his Achilles tendon into the damaged area. Later, he also stated that without the surgery, his career would likely have ended.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) hits a forehand against Gael Monfils (FRA) in first round play at IGA Stadium.

“Yeah, I think so. I could have played one match a week the rest of my career, but in tennis, you can’t do that; you have to be able to string together back-to-back if you want to make any inroads in your career or ranking. So, yeah, for me, it was at a do-or-die point, I was like, I can’t keep going like this. It was mental torture,” he said.

His last appearance came at the 2025 Australian Open. He battled Jack Draper for five sets in a dramatic match. He lost 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. After that defeat, he disappeared from the ATP Tour. For fans, there were no updates. But behind the scenes, Kokkinakis was fighting just to save his future in tennis.

Throughout his career, injuries have followed him. Shoulder issues, surgeries, and constant setbacks have tested him repeatedly. But he has not lost his determination. Even now, with another major operation behind him, he remains motivated.

At 29, he still believes he has more to give. He is counting the days until he can return to the Australian swing. He hopes to compete again in front of his home fans. His comeback journey is far from easy, but he refuses to give up.

And as he prepares for the new season, Kokkinakis has also reflected on the areas he needs to improve.

Kokkinakis reveals focus on improving his serve before returning

It’s almost ironic that both Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are sidelined at the same time. Their careers have become closely connected, especially after their incredible Australian Open title run in 2022.

Since that success, the demanding tennis schedule has taken a toll on both players. Kokkinakis only played the Australian Open in 2025, while Kyrgios managed just four singles matches throughout the year.

Kyrgios is now preparing for the ‘Battle of the Sexes’ against Aryna Sabalenka. Meanwhile, Kokkinakis is focusing on rebuilding his game and planning a full comeback.

He admitted that his serve has required the most work after the difficult surgery he underwent. As he said, “The most complicated part is the serve, that’s what I’m working on the most to recover it, we’ll see. My goal is to return to the circuit in 2026, I’m enjoying this moment, the restart from scratch, playing without pain, something I could almost never do in my career,” during a podcast, as reported by Ubitennis in September.

Despite the challenges, Kokkinakis seems motivated and refreshed. He is enjoying playing without pain for the first time in years.

With a new season coming and renewed energy, it will be exciting to see the Aussie return to the tour and try to make some deep runs again.