Thanasi Kokkinakis Pulls Out of Australian Open Singles 11 Months After Surgery Comeback

Thanasi Kokkinakis has officially withdrawn from the 2026 AO singles draw, just months after undergoing pectoral surgery in February 2025. The Aussie, who famously won the 2022 AO doubles title with Nick Kyrgios, has been fighting persistent physical setbacks once again. After pulling out of the second-round match at the Adelaide International recently, Kokkinakis confirmed fears that his body was still not ready for the demands of a five-set major.

After missing nearly the entire previous season due to shoulder surgery, the 29-year-old showed glimpses of his best level when he fought back from a set down to defeat America’s Sebastian Korda in the first round of the Adelaide International. But that brief high is now yet again overshadowed by yet another physical breakdown. He shared a heartfelt note on his X handle: “Unfortunately, after speaking with my team and doctors, I have made the decision to pull out of the @AustralianOpen singles. After an incredibly tough year, this was the event I was looking forward to the most, but I’m not ready yet. We will still give doubles a go ❤️.”

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ struggles have been both complicated and severe. He previously underwent a rare procedure involving the Achilles tendon of a deceased donor being knotted between the shoulder and pectoral muscle. His ranking peak of number 65 in 2023 has since been followed by repeated interruptions.

Currently ranked 670th in the world, Kokkinakis’ best record in the singles of the Australian Open has been reaching the second round. He has done it six times. With Kyrgios’ absence, the Aussie fans were expecting him to step up and make a long run along with Alex de Minaur in the singles. But this latest update has now shattered those hopes.

While the setback is another blow in a career defined by resilience, Thanasi Kokkinakis remains determined to keep competing. For now, the Aussie turns his focus to doubles – hoping that Melbourne Park can once again provide a spark, even if not in the way he originally planned.

All eyes are on the Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios duo in the doubles of the 2026 AO

Rafael Nadal once backed Thanasi Kokkinakis for “big things,” praising the Australian’s raw talent and competitive edge in the early stages of his career. But much of that promise had been interrupted by an unrelenting string of injuries. Shoulder problems, in particular, plagued Kokkinakis. He first underwent surgery back in December 2015. Over the years, the setbacks have been so severe that he once even openly admitted that he was close to quitting tennis altogether.

But this year, after seeing his incredible grit alongside Nick Kyrgios in the first round of their doubles match against Matthew Ebden and Rajeev Ram at the Brisbane International, gave new hope to all the Aussie fans. Although they were defeated in the next round itself by the French duo Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul, there were a lot of positives to take away from that campaign.

After winning the first-round match, Kokkinakis said, “I’ve never really teared up after a doubles match. But all I’ve gone through in the last 12 months … A lot of surgeons, doctors.” That emotional moment marked the return of the ‘Special Ks.’ Their 2022 AO doubles title run made them cult heroes. After years of separate injury struggles, seeing them fist-bump and feed off each other’s energy again at Pat Rafter Arena felt like turning back time.

During their second-round match, Nick Kyrgios was even spotted giving a pep talk. “When we overthink things, it’s not us. We play on instinct, and then we feel it. Just play on instinct.” You could feel the hunger in their eyes!

Despite this loss, Kyrgios said he wants to play a lot of doubles this year with Thanasi Kokkinakis. He felt that despite the result in their second-round match, they were the better team. Kokkinakis echoed the sentiment, sharing that both he and Kyrgios were feeling “pretty good” physically despite their long-term injuries. For fans, that alone is promising.

With both players opting to stay away from the singles draw, how far do you think they can reach in the doubles? It’ll be interesting to see if the Special Ks rebuild and rise once again in Melbourne or not.