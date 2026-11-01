“Thank You”- Leylah Fernandez Breaks Down in Emotional Tribute Following Sad Demise of Beloved Family Member

Leylah Fernandez just lost a final in Tokyo, but that wasn’t the hardest part of her Sunday. The Canadian stood on the platform holding the microphone and told the crowd that she had received news from home that morning and that, as a result, she had spoken before the sentence. Fernandez had been beaten by Diana Shnaider in the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. Her runner-up speech was the standard thanks, and then she moved on to her family.

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“I just want to thank my family who’s back home,” she said. “We had some bad news today, but thank you so much for all the support, all the messages. It really means a lot.” She didn’t talk about it at all during the week, and no one in the arena knew what she was bringing onto court. Then she addressed her grandfather directly.

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“Lolo, I know you’re looking down on us, so thank you for always being strong and supporting us,” she said. “And I know you’re going to take care of us from above, so thank you.”

Lolo is the Tagalog word for grandfather. Born in Montreal to an Ecuadorian father, Jorge, and a Filipino Canadian mother, Irene, the three elements of that heritage have followed her around the tour over the years.

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Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – MARCH 22: Leylah Fernandez CAN in action during her womens third round singles match against Jessica Pegula USA at the Miami Open on March 22, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida,Photo by Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: MAR 22 Miami Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2603220010028

The final itself was a fight, which made the calm she proposed unusual. Shnaider took the opening set 6-4 and raced to 4-0 in the second before Fernandez won seven of the next eight games to level the match at 7-5. The Canadian then held at the start of the decider and earned three break points on the Shnaider serve.

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All three were saved, and the Russian broke in the fifth game before closing out the last three for a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win in two hours and 18 minutes. Throughout the afternoon, Fernandez was busy with the only thing she could control.

This week had been one of the finest of her season. In her first-round match, Fernandez overcame her 14th-seeded opponent Elise Mertens 6-2 7-6(8), saving two set points in the second-set tiebreak. She advanced to the semifinals after world No. 1 Elena Rybakina pulled out of their quarterfinal with a neck injury, one day after securing the year-end rank No. 1 in the same building. Fernandez then beat lucky loser Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-3 in just under two hours, hitting nine aces and recovering an early break in each set.

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The defeat to Shnaider was only Fernandez’s fifth in her last 21 matches. She won the title in Singapore last month, the sixth of her career, and finished runner-up in Ningbo the week before Tokyo, losing that final to Rybakina. This Asian swing, which includes this third final of 2026, has been the most fruitful one she has managed since winning her Washington title in 2025.

Shnaider was simply the wrong opponent on the wrong day. The 22-year-old has now won all six WTA finals she has contested, with her only defeat in a title match coming against Ons Jabeur at Ningbo in 2023. Tokyo was her third WTA 500 crown and her first title of a season in which she had lost all four of her previous semifinals. It was also her third win over Fernandez this year, after Adelaide and Charleston, and her fourth in a row in a head-to-head that Fernandez once led. Shnaider is projected to climb to a career-high No. 11.

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The 2021 US Open finalist will have no recall of any of those numbers for the week. Armed with a seventh title on her mind, she arrived in Tokyo and departed with a two-hour final, after the worst news of the year, and found strength to thank a room full of strangers for their messages. The tennis will reset next week. The rest of it will take longer.