“Thank You”- Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic Lead Emotional Tributes to Gael Monfils in Final Paris Goodbye

Some tennis players leave behind a collection of trophies. Others leave behind memories that stay with fans long after their final match. Gael Monfils belongs firmly in the second category. The Frenchman received an emotional farewell at the Paris Masters on Nov. 3, as Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and several generations of tennis stars came together to celebrate a career built on athletic brilliance, infectious energy, and an unmatched love for entertaining the crowd.

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The tribute video posted by Rolex Paris Masters on X brought together some of the biggest names in the sport, with each offering a personal message to the 40-year-old. Federer perhaps summed up Monfils’s influence best.

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“We all wanted to be a little like Gaël Monfils. You have tons of fans,” the Swiss legend said. It was a fitting reflection of a player whose style made him an inspiration even to those who competed against him.

Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic were among the first tennis legends to celebrate Monfils’s remarkable journey. Their messages carried particular weight because they shared the court with the Frenchman throughout different stages of their own careers.

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Federer’s tribute captured the admiration Monfils earned from players and fans alike. The 20-time Grand Slam champion described him as someone everyone wanted to emulate. Monfils’s spectacular athleticism, fearless shot-making and ability to turn ordinary rallies into extraordinary highlights made him one of the most entertaining figures of his generation.

Djokovic also sent a heartfelt message to his former rival and friend. “My friend, incredible career. And what a career you had. One of the most likeable guys, fun guys out there. There’s no one that doesn’t like you, Gael,” the Serbian said in the video.

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The 24-time Grand Slam champion’s words reflected the affection Monfils enjoyed inside the locker room, away from the spotlight.

Nadal’s message carried a nostalgic touch. The Spaniard recalled seeing Monfils when they were young and reflected on how both players went on to enjoy long and successful careers.

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“We had a very long and successful career, so many congratulations for everything,” Nadal added. Their journeys overlapped for more than two decades, making his message a fitting acknowledgement of a shared tennis generation.

The younger stars also made sure Monfils understood the influence he had on them. Carlos Alcaraz called him a huge inspiration and praised his character away from the court.

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“Thank you for everything,” said Alcaraz. “For me, you were a true inspiration, great athlete. Most important thing, great person off the court. I think that is why you are and you were a great inspiration for the young talent.”

Alexander Zverev offered another memorable description: “You are an absolute magician, a highlight reel on the court and somebody that I think everybody enjoyed watching for the past 20-plus years.” It was difficult to find a better description of Monfils’s ability to produce moments that seemed impossible for most players.

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Ben Shelton, meanwhile, remembered the Frenchman as a childhood idol. Alex de Minaur described him as an “older brother, an icon and an unbelievable human being.” Daniil Medvedev, Valentin Vacherot, Arthur Fils, Taylor Fritz, Lorenzo Musetti and other players also shared messages of appreciation.

One particularly touching tribute came from Victoria Azarenka. The former world No. 1 shared a personal memory of meeting Monfils when she was 14. She recalled seeing him practice his celebration dance before a Wimbledon junior final, with people gathered around to watch. For her, that moment captured the personality that would eventually make him such a beloved figure.

Azarenka also shared a story from a playful tennis session in Los Angeles. When an older man complained about the noise, Monfils did not react with irritation. Instead, he approached the man, helped him collect his tennis balls, and began hitting with him. Azarenka used the incident to highlight a quality that often gets overlooked when discussing Monfils’s spectacular tennis: his kindness.

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Monfils Makes Emotional Paris Farewell With Heartfelt Message to Daughter Skaï

The tributes from his fellow players were only part of an emotional evening. Monfils also received a special welcome from his home crowd, with former French teammates Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Richard Gasquet, and Gilles Simon joining him on court. Benoit Paire was also present as the tournament celebrated the career of one of France’s most popular sporting figures.

Monfils had hoped to finish his professional career with a final appearance at the Paris Masters. However, his last competitive match came against Learner Tien at the 2026 US Open. He announced his retirement in October, making the November ceremony his opportunity to say goodbye to the supporters who had followed him for more than two decades.

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The Frenchman admitted that returning to the court to deliver a farewell speech had not been easy. “I thought it would be insurmountable to come and say goodbye to you, looking you in the eyes,” he told the crowd.

He also acknowledged the difficult personal period he had experienced before the ceremony. Yet, after reflecting on his career, Monfils said he felt at peace with everything he had achieved.

“I gave everything,” he said. “I’m really happy, really at peace with everything I was able to do.”

The most personal part of his speech came when he addressed his four-year-old daughter, Skai. Monfils revealed that she had complained he did not speak about her enough, so he made sure to give her a special moment during his final Paris appearance.

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He also recalled a conversation in which Skaï told him she wanted to become a champion. When he asked what kind of champion she wanted to be, she initially answered that she wanted to be a champion of everything and a champion of talking before eventually mentioning tennis.

Monfils then dedicated his final lap of honor to her and expressed his hope that she would one day play in Paris.

“Skai, your daddy was a tennis player, he loved tennis, he grew up in Paris and had an amazing crowd. I hope with all my heart that you become a champion in whatever you choose, and hopefully one day you can play here in Paris.”

There was also a symbolic family connection to the date. Nov. 3 marked eight years since Monfils began his relationship with Skaï’s mother, Elina Svitolina. The former couple married in 2021 and welcomed their daughter the following year. Monfils acknowledged the significance of the anniversary during his speech, despite their separation in October.