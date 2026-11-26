One day, you are in Turin, having a hitting session with a seven-time Major champion; the next day, you are gritting it out at a Challenger event in San Salvador. That’s the life of Guto Miguel, the top-ranked junior tennis player in the world right now. Playing Matteo Covato of Italy in an opening round of the Challenger event, Miguel, the Brazilian teenager, had a sharp retort once his Italian opponent had something to say after the match.

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“That’s why you’re ranked 700th in the world, right?”, is what Miguel was heard saying to Covato as the Italian was heard having a go at the Brazilian, “You’ve got a whole team with you, of course you don’t lose. Thank your coach, because you didn’t do anything.”

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The match looked to be going smoothly for Covato, who won the first set 6-3 and had a 2-0 lead in the second set. However, that is when the match turned in favor of Miguel, who won the next twelve of the thirteen games. While Covato’s comments after such a match are understandable, given how the match panned out from his perspective, they do lack some merit if one were to look at Miguel’s on-court credentials so far.

Winning the junior French Open and having a runner-up finish at the junior US Open, Miguel put himself on the map. The 17-year-old had the biggest feather in his cap in his young career when he was invited, along with three other young players, to take up the role of hitting partners for the Top-8 players in the World at the ATP Finals in Italy. Miguel had a lot to glean from practicing with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, with the Spaniard openly praising the Brazilian youngster and even inviting him to some offseason training blocks.

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While the on-court skirmish at San Salvador might not be headline-grabbing news for Miguel, the Brazilian has already faced some off-court issues this year, which have attracted some attention other than his on-court exploits. Back in July, the youngster had his passport stolen, which forced him to restart his visa application and miss the opportunity to play in the qualifying rounds of the DC Open. The 17-year-old had already made his Tour-level debut earlier in the year, losing to Vilius Gaubas in the first round of the Rio Open in February.

For Miguel, this was not the first on-court skirmish at the San Salvador Challenger, as he had issues in his second-round match as well, this time involving a slight altercation with the chair umpire.

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Guto Miguel Was Involved in an On-Court Incident in His Next Match

In his next round against Oliver Bonding, Miguel was seen having an argument with the chair umpire. The umpire had to come down from his post and make sure that the electronic scoreboard was in proper working order, as it had fallen from its original position. This caused a delay in the match, which did not sit well with the 17-year-old Brazilian, who kept urging the umpire to resume play.

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Given the state of the scoreboard at the moment, it was quite understandable why Miguel was frustrated. The Brazilian was serving at 5-6, 15-15 to keep himself in the match, and any disruption in his momentum could have been detrimental to him, especially after he fought back from 2-4 down in the set.

However, once the match started, the Brazilian maintained his composure and held his serve, taking the match to a tiebreak. Once in the breaker, Miguel performed well under pressure, winning it 7-3. The win will now see him face off against Blaise Bicknell in the quarterfinals. Miguel will be keen on making a run for the title, which would be his first professional trophy in singles. Comparatively, the Brazilian has had greater success in the doubles arena, winning three Challenger titles and two ITF titles, mostly playing with his compatriots. Not to mention, the junior World No.1 also won the doubles title at Wimbledon while partnering with Ziga Sesko.