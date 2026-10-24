“The Absolute Best” — Gael Monfils Earns Heartfelt Praise From Stefanos Tsitsipas & Daniil Medvedev

Gael Monfils rarely needed a trophy to win over a tennis crowd. His athleticism, audacious shot-making, and playful personality made him one of the sport’s most entertaining figures. Now that the Frenchman’s career has come to an end, the tributes from his fellow players reveal just how much he gave the sport beyond his results.

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Stefanos Tsitsipas summed up that affection with a deeply personal tribute. Speaking to Tennis Majors on October 23, the Greek said, “a great friend of mine, one of my best friends that I have on tour” and “an absolutely lovely soul” when describing Monfils. He also delivered a memorable verdict on the Frenchman’s standing in tennis: “Tennis needs more personalities like this. Tennis needs people that approach life lightheartedly and with humor. And he’s just the absolute best at that.”

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Tsitsipas’ words carried particular weight because their relationship extended beyond competition. He described Monfils as a close friend and said he was genuinely sad to see him leave the tour. The Greek also highlighted something that statistics cannot capture: Monfils’ charisma and his ability to bring humor and joy into the demanding world of professional tennis.

The Frenchman never won a Grand Slam singles title, but Tsitsipas believes his standing among players tells a different story. He said Monfils was probably “as respected as someone who has won multiple Grand Slams.” It was a striking assessment of a career built on far more than silverware.

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Tsitsipas also hopes their connection will continue after Monfils steps away from competition. He praised the Frenchman’s character and expressed a desire to stay in touch. For Tsitsipas, the retirement means losing a familiar presence on tour, but not necessarily losing a friend. He also recalled watching Monfils and Stan Wawrinka as a child, around eight or nine years old, before eventually sharing the professional circuit with players he once admired.

Daniil Medvedev offered another perspective on Monfils’ legacy. The Russian faced the Frenchman five times and knew the challenge of playing an opponent who could turn a match into a spectacle. Medvedev explained that Monfils could become particularly unpredictable when he had a lead, attempting daring shots, including between-the-legs returns, that could leave an opponent scrambling.

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Medvedev’s assessment was just as generous. He said: “He had an incredible career, and he’s probably one of the few guys about whom there’s probably nobody who will say a bad word.”

The comment reflects the unusual respect Monfils earned from rivals. His creativity could make him a frustrating opponent, but his showmanship also made him an entertainer who fans and fellow players appreciated. Medvedev wished him well beyond tennis, and his remarks placed Monfils among the players whose reputation extends beyond the matches they won.

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Brad Gilbert Believes Monfils’ Separation May Have Affected His Farewell Plans

Monfils’ retirement also came amid personal upheaval. His wife, Elina Svitolina, announced their separation in October. The couple married in 2021 and have a daughter, Skai. Svitolina’s statement discussed the emotional toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine and her need to rediscover herself outside the marriage. She also stressed that their daughter would remain their priority.

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The timing prompted speculation about why Monfils abandoned his planned farewell in France. He had been expected to play in Lyon and finish his career at the Paris Masters, where home fans could have celebrated his final appearance. Instead, his removal from the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s retired-player process meant he was no longer eligible to compete professionally.

Former coach Brad Gilbert addressed the situation on Tennis Channel’s The Big T podcast. According to Tennis365, Gilbert said: “Gael was probably so distraught… his last two tournaments were both in France in Lyon and Paris, and he said, ‘that’s it, I’m pulling myself out of the drug protocol and I’m retiring.’”

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Gilbert also expressed hope that the couple could resolve their situation privately. His suggestion that the separation affected Monfils’ decision remains speculation, not a confirmed explanation from the player himself. Monfils has not established a direct link between his personal circumstances and his retirement.

Whatever prompted the abrupt end, the tributes from Tsitsipas and Medvedev offer a powerful reminder of Monfils’ place in tennis. One remembers a close friend with a pure heart and unmatched charisma; the other recalls a formidable, unpredictable entertainer. Neither needs a list of Grand Slam titles to explain why Monfils leaves the sport so widely respected.