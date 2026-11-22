With the final ball of the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin being struck, the 2026 men’s tennis season is officially over. It’s been a turbulent year in the sport with massive power shifts, very big breakthroughs, and several glaring absences. Alexander Zverev won both the French Open and the US Open to take the World No. 1 spot. Meanwhile, Alcaraz made a remarkable recovery from a four-month wrist injury to be in contention at the Finals in Turin.

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As the tour heads off into the off-season and looks forward to the start of the year in Melbourne in January, though, the stories that matter aren’t the ones about the men who finished on top. They are about the stars who didn’t quite make it or who simply didn’t feature at all in the final months of the season. These include Shelton’s attempt to end a 23-year American drought and uncertainties around Sinner and Djokovic’s physical health. Three pertinent questions could still have a massive impact on the 2027 ATP season before a single point is played.

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Can Shelton end America’s Grand Slam drought in 2027?

No American man has lifted a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick took the 2003 US Open title. Ben Shelton in 2026 is the player who is most likely to end that wait. He has a 47–21 tour record, four titles, including one ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal, and a career-high ranking of No. 4 in the world. His real breakthrough came in New York in September when he beat the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set quarter-final and then defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the semis before losing to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final in four sets.

Shelton wrapped up his campaign with a semi-final appearance at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, going the distance against Alcaraz in a third-set tiebreak on Saturday. He was clearly inspired by playing on the sport’s biggest stage after his run to the final at the US Open in New York.

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“Walking out on that court today, there’s nothing like it. I’ve never felt anything like that before. Yeah, it’s an addicting feeling being in positions like this,” he said to the media.

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To close the final gap in 2027, Shelton made the most dramatic coaching move of the off-season by bringing on Juan Carlos Ferrero to his team alongside his own dad, Bryan Shelton. Ferrero joined Shelton’s box in Turin ahead of the planned December training block in Orlando and immediately zeroed in on consistency as the key thing that needed to be improved.

“I think he needs to step up a little bit,” Ferrero said on The Big T podcast in reference to Shelton’s ability to be at the top of his game throughout a season.

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With a devastating lefty serve, a developing backhand, and Ferrero’s tactical nous across the roughly 12 majors, Shelton is no longer a dark horse in 2027. He’s America’s most legitimate Grand Slam hopeful in over 20 years.

Will Sinner’s knee be ready for the 2027 Australian Open?

Shelton’s trajectory is absolutely on the up and up, but the real threat to the top of the men’s game in 2027 is the health of its most dominant player. Sinner hasn’t played a competitive match since his victory over Zverev in the Wimbledon final on July 12 to take his 5th Grand Slam title. A nagging right knee injury has seen him pull out of Toronto, Cincinnati, and the US Open, and he officially ended his 2026 season on October 6.

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Imago F1 Italian Grand Prix 2026 Jannik Sinner ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy on September 6, 2026. Monza Italy PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJakubxPorzyckix originalFilename:porzycki-f1italia260906_nphei.jpg

Sinner’s extended absence has effectively removed the tour’s most dependable standard bearer and has seen Italian tennis TV ratings plummet by over 50%. There is still no confirmed return date as Sinner moves into his new coaching role.

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Magnus Norman is now in charge of the tennis player’s coaching following Darren Cahill’s departure. Speaking to Tennis Channel, Cahill gave the most detailed update to date on Sinner’s lengthy, non-surgical rehab.

“All of this has been really frustrating. Such a small thing has been bothering him for so long. What needs to be emphasized is his attitude, his ability to smile in the face of a frustrating and rather boring rehabilitation for him,” Cahill revealed. “He trusts the doctor and the physiotherapist and is on the right track and has a good attitude. Let’s cross our fingers that he will be back on court very soon.”

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The timeframe is extremely tight given that the 2027 Australian Open starts in mid-January in Melbourne and he’ll also be defending a huge haul of early season ranking points as he’s currently at World No. 2 behind Zverev. As long as the Italian hasn’t been through a full on-court session with his right knee in play, his readiness for Melbourne remains the tour’s biggest unknown.

Is this the end for Djokovic?

Suggestion: For the first time in a generation, the year-end championships in Turin went ahead without Novak Djokovic, who failed to qualify for the ATP Finals for only the second time in 20 years. It’s been a very inconsistent 2026 for the 24-time Grand Slam champion who turns 40 in May 2027.

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There have been flashes of the old Djokovic: a five-set win over Sinner in the AO semis, a title at the China Open, but there have also been some very ugly early exits. Lost in the first round to Navone at the US Open, didn’t get to a single Masters 1000 quarter-final in 21 years, and his season win rate has dropped to its lowest (68.8%) since 2005.

His season effectively came to an end in the second round of the Paris Masters in early November, losing 2–6, 6–3, 6–3 to World No. 83 qualifier Rinky Hijikata. When asked about what he was going to do next, Djokovic was very direct in his answer: “It’s time to rest.” That came just a few days after late October, when Djokovic himself had stated that the idea of retiring was “closer than ever” and the tennis world was abuzz with the suggestion that his farewell tour was in the offing. Paris Masters tournament director Cédric Pioline picked up on that at La Défense Arena.

“I think the message is: let’s make the most of it. Let’s make the most of Novak, because if it’s not his last appearance here, it’s maybe his second-to-last. Our record holder, seven wins at the Rolex Paris Masters, and, no need to say it, 24 Grand Slam wins,” he told the fans.

But we can’t write Djokovic off entirely. He pulled out of the ATP Finals in both 2024 and 2025. He’s already said he wants to start the 2027 season at the Australian Open.

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“As long as I have the drive, the passion, but most of all, as long as I feel like I can win tournaments and I can be one of the best players in the world, I want to keep going,” he said in his Prime Video documentary.

Former World No.1 Jim Courier pointed out that if he’s going to make it to the point where he retires at the 2028 LA Olympics, he’ll need a lot of luck with his health. However, Melbourne will tell us whether that long period of rest has actually re-energised his Grand Slam edge or whether time has finally caught up with the greatest player of the game.

Imago BASEL, SWITZERLAND – OCTOBER 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia Is not pleased with his game during the Swiss Indoors Basel Day 6 at St. Jakobshalle on October 29, 2026 in Basel, Switzerland. *** BASEL, SWITZERLAND, OCTOBER 29: Novak Djokovic of Serbia is not pleased with his performance during Day 6 of the Swiss Indoors Basel at St. Jakobshalle on October 29, 2026, in Basel, Switzerland Copyright: xJustPictures.ch/PascalxvonxBürenx jp-en-EuSpIm-Pavo_Fotografie-07405

The upcoming tennis year will be dominated by these three stars and their future. Ben Shelton’s quest for a historic US milestone with new coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, gruelling injury concerns keeping Sinner out of the game, and the very real question mark over Djokovic’s future all form the real story of the year. The trophies are all in the bag for 2026, but the battle for the title in 2027 is very much still open until the tour gets back to Melbourne.