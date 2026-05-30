The One Injury Capable of Derailing Even Tennis’ Biggest Stars

At the Barcelona Open against Otto Virtanen, Carlos Alcaraz fought like a man refusing to bow down.

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Facing repeated break points in the opening set, he dug deep, unleashed a thunderous forehand, and escaped trouble by the skin of his teeth. Yet the cautious signs never disappeared. The French international stayed alive, and suddenly the atmosphere around Pista Rafael Nadal turned painfully tense.

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At 5-4, the physio team of the Barcelona Open rushed onto the court, and every spectator immediately feared the worst about Alcaraz’s troublesome wrist. Watching on the screen felt brutal at that time. Still, memories of his courageous AO battle against Sascha in the semis through cramps offered a flicker of hope during another storm.

“The plan is to arrive on Thursday in the best condition,” Alcaraz said after the match, sounding determined to face 25-year-old Czech, Tomáš Macháč, despite mounting concern. Then came the gut punch.

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At an unusual press conference, as the Spaniard admitted withdrawing again, his weary words echoed painfully across Spain and the tennis world after the memories of Madrid in 2025.

Now the question hangs over tennis like a dark cloud: How serious is the wrist injury? Nobody expected Barcelona’s setback to threaten his entire clay and grass-court season for this year. For a player carrying Spain’s hopes on young shoulders, the uncertainty now feels cruel, relentless, and very much unsettling.

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Carlos Alcaraz’s troubling wrist situation now feels deeply concerning

“It is frustrating.” Those were Carlitos’ words during a rare off-court appearance at the Princess of Girona Foundation awards ceremony in Spain this week. The French Open has already unfolded without him, and Alcaraz openly admitted he wished he “could be playing in” Paris right now.

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Yet beneath those comments lay a far more serious concern. The wrist injury is no ordinary injury scare or routine precautionary break from competition anymore for fans. For years, Carlitos has built his identity around fearless movement and explosive improvisation, the kind of tennis that leaves crowds breathless and opponents scrambling desperately behind the baseline every single night.

Imago Carlos Alcaraz ESP, APRIL 14, 2026 – Tennis : Carlos Alcaraz during singles 1st round match against Otto Virtanen on the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell tennis tournament at the Real Club de Tenis de Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_326978077

While his camp has guarded medical details tightly, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported that the Spaniard is battling De Quervain’s tenosynovitis in his wrist.

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The condition involves inflammation with pain around the sheath surrounding the wrist and thumb tendons, usually caused by constant repetitive stress and heavy mechanical workload. Even during appearances at his brother Jaime’s Under-16 tournament in Caja Mágica and the Laureus World Sports Awards last month, Alcaraz’s serving hand remained wrapped carefully.

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For casual fans, the terminology may sound confusing, but the practical implications are frighteningly simple for somebody whose career depends entirely on explosive racket acceleration.

De Quervain’s tenosynovitis affects two tendons positioned on the thumb side of the wrist and gradually disrupts the movement through swelling and irritation over a course of time. For a tennis player like Carlitos, that becomes a nightmare scenario. His heavy forehands, speedy serves, and relentless two-handed backhands repeatedly hammer those delicate structures daily. There is no hiding place when your entire game depends upon such acceleration and fearless shot-making under pressure.

When the protective covering around those tendons thickens, the movement becomes restricted, ever so painful, and unpredictable at times. Suddenly, even basic racket control in hand can feel alarmingly uncomfortable during matches. Recovery can take way beyond 6 weeks or even more than three months with rest and rehabilitation, although returning safely to elite competition may require several painful months away.

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The larger fear, however, lies elsewhere.

If this condition is mishandled or rushed, long-term wrist injury and stroke fluidity can suffer serious consequences for athletes on a permanent basis. Stephen Smith, CEO of Kitman Labs, recently explained in an interview with Tennis 365 the severity of tendon sheath injuries.

“It depends on how much damage had occurred,” Smith explained before adding that tendon sheath problems are concerning because tennis players constantly overload extremely small wrist tendons.

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Alcaraz may eventually describe this chapter as destiny, as he said at the recent awards ceremony in Spain, but destiny can sometimes resemble a road filled with potholes, heartbreak, and cruel detours that millions dread witnessing.

Wrist injuries have brutally derailed many promising tennis careers before

A wrist injury in tennis is never just a wrist injury. For elite tennis players, the Issue can quietly become the beginning of a long and painful downfall.

That is why the current situation of Carlos Alcaraz feels so alarming. Tennis history is littered with champions whose timelines were completely derailed by stubborn wrist problems over the years.

Take the example of the Argentine, Juan Martín del Potro. Back in 2012, the former world No. 3 looked destined to dominate the next generation alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray. However, then came persistent pain in his left wrist, and suddenly everything changed for him.

Treatments, injections, surgeries, and endless rehabilitation followed. Even during the US Open in 2013, where he lost to the Australian Lleyton Hewitt, the discomfort never truly disappeared completely.

By 2014, the problem became unbearable. The 6’6” Argentine retired mid-match in Dubai and later withdrew from Indian Wells and Miami because the wrist simply refused to cooperate.

Then there was the Austrian, Dominic Thiem, another cautionary tale that still feels painfully fresh for modern tennis fans around the world. The 2020 US Open winner injured his right wrist against French international Adrian Mannarino during the Mallorca Championships in 2021, and that single moment altered the course of his entire career. He never fully recovered his old rhythm or confidence afterward. His once-devastating forehand lost its venom, and the spark gradually faded away from his tennis.

By the end of 2024, Thiem walked away from professional tennis at just 30 years old, carrying visible disappointment and emotional exhaustion across his face during farewell appearances everywhere.

Australian ace Nick Kyrgios represents another painful reminder. The former world No. 13 remains one of tennis’ greatest what-if stories, blessed with outrageous talent but constantly interrupted by physical setbacks.

Before the Indian Wells Open in 2025, the Aussie aggravated a wrist issue that once again halted his comeback plans and left fans frustrated watching another chapter collapse prematurely.

Asia, too, witnessed similar heartbreak through the Japanese ace Kei Nishikori. In 2017, the Japanese suffered tendon tears in his right wrist that ended his season abruptly. At that moment, the former world No. 4 was ranked inside the world’s top ten and remained one of the most respected and technically gifted players across the ATP Tour circuit.

The injury forced him out of the US Open and the entire hard-court swing. Months passed before he cautiously returned at a Challenger tournament in 2018.

And the WTA section has hardly escaped similar nightmares either. Emma Raducanu’s rise after her US Open victory in 2021 quickly collided with recurring wrist problems and physical setbacks.

The current British No. 1’s injuries began surfacing during the middle of the 2022 season before eventually leading to surgeries on both wrists in 2023, forcing her away from multiple major tournaments entirely.

Even through 2025, the concerns around Raducanu’s wrist remained persistent.

Then comes the clay court king, Rafael Nadal, perhaps the clearest example of how terrifying wrist injuries can appear even for the strongest competitors that tennis has ever witnessed over generations worldwide. Ten years ago from today, Nadal withdrew from the French Open before his third-round match because of severe wrist pain, sending shockwaves throughout the tennis world immediately afterward.

For months, questions surrounded his future. A player whose game revolved around outrageous topspin and relentless wrist action suddenly looked physically vulnerable for the first time publicly.

Even later in 2019, inflammation in Nadal’s left wrist forced withdrawals from the Shanghai Open and the Laver Cup. That is precisely why Carlito’s situation deserves careful monitoring. At just 23, delays and recovery periods may seem manageable now, but rushing back would be playing with fire.

Alcaraz, who played the most matches in the ATP calendar last year, already carries immense physical demands through his explosive movement and violent shot-making. If recovery is incomplete, the consequences could become devastating despite his extraordinary talent and youth.

The wrist injury has cost crucial ranking points for the Spaniard

In recent times, men’s tennis has resembled a two-man battlefield between Alcaraz and Sinner, with every major tournament revolving around their explosive battles for supremacy lately worldwide. Be it the US Open, the French Open, or SW19, the situation remains the same.

That is why Alcaraz’s consecutive withdrawals from the tournaments have shaken the entire tennis landscape, leaving fans frustrated and the ATP hierarchy facing an uncomfortable reality without him present.

Right now, the Spaniard has 11,960 ranking points, but the mathematics surrounding his injury absence paints a worrying picture for supporters around the world today.

Alcaraz captured the French Open last season after producing an unforgettable performance in 5 hours and 29 minutes in the final. Because he cannot defend that Paris title, a crushing 2,000 ATP ranking points have already disappeared from his tally. The damage does not stop there either. His withdrawal from the complete grass-court swing means another painful 1,700 points will soon vanish from his ATP Live rankings.

Without Alcaraz standing across the net against Jannik Sinner, who already got beaten in the second round of the Roland Garros, now becomes the overwhelming favorite material for Wimbledon this summer.

If Sinner captures Wimbledon, the rankings gulf could explode beyond 5,000 points, a staggering difference considering how tightly matched these two seemed only months ago.

Even then, Alcaraz would likely remain second because Alexander Zverev still trails significantly behind unless the 3rd seed at the French Open suddenly produces a career-defining Slam run.

Yet beyond ranking points and numbers in the ATP tour, the larger conversation centers around protecting Alcaraz’s future because the same wrist injury has destroyed far too many promising tennis careers worldwide before.

Rafael Nadal himself defended the decision carefully. “I think he has made the right decisions,” Nadal explained, speaking from painful personal experience and considering the Spaniard’s long break from the tour.

Jim Courier echoed the same concern brilliantly. “I don’t want to be sitting here in 20 years, wondering what Carlos Alcaraz might have achieved if he had just taken a little bit more time to take care of his wrist. He’s so smart to be careful with the wrist,” he added.

Personally, I also agree with both of them. Tennis can wait. Rankings can recover easily. But if Alcaraz rushes his comeback recklessly, the sport risks losing its brightest entertainer before his story truly begins.

Right now, courts feel strangely emptier without him. Fans do not simply miss victories; they miss the electricity, improvisation, and fearless charisma the Spaniard brings whenever he steps onto center court anywhere worldwide.

For now, caution must defeat ambition because another setback could change the trajectory of his extraordinary career forever.