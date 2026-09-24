The Search for the Third Man in Tennis’ New Big 3

Currently, Men’s tennis is mainly dominated by two players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Having shared dominance over Grand Slam titles and maintained top spots on the ATP Tour rankings, they have etched their name as two of the greats of tennis. However, when tennis fans try to draw parallels with the Big Three, who have dominated tennis for over two decades, commentators and spectators continue to look for the third player to join the coveted list.

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And most believe that for the current generation of players, that level is hard to match.

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What Is Needed to Become the Big Three?

The original members of the Big Three – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic – did not achieve their status because they ranked at the top of the ATP list. Instead, they defined an entire era by maintaining a high level of dominance throughout. To be tagged as the modern Big Three, a player must meet a very strict standard of expertise that goes well beyond simply reaching deep in tournaments. A genuine contender needs to win Grand Slam titles in direct matches against the world’s best players. At the same time maintain a constant presence in the later stages of ATP Masters 1000 events on all surfaces.

Above all, against the top stars, players need to execute strong performances in high-pressure, five-set matches. To build such dominance, it is important to remain within the top five for consecutive seasons rather than brief periods of good form. All while fighting the physical and mental strain of staying at the top every season. This later results in worldwide recognition and promotes the international popularity of the sport, besides their own on-court achievements.

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When evaluating whether anyone currently compares with Sinner and Alcaraz, former world No. 9 Fabio Fognini made an honest statement. He said, “The famous third man to rival Alcaraz and Sinner? For now, he doesn’t exist. The issue is that to compete with Jannik and Carlos, you need consistency in performances and results that no one else achieves: they can lose in a single tournament, but over an entire season, they are untouchable.”

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Is Zverev the most obvious choice?

On-paper records suggest that Alexander Zverev has the best background of all the players currently in the competition. He has spent hundreds of weeks in the top five, won several Masters 1000 titles, and also won two ATP Finals. However, although he frequently finishes at the top of the draw, his Grand Slam record is a disadvantage. He has now won the US Open and Roland Garros titles, but in the absence of Sinner and Alcaraz.

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Zverev himself admitted that there is a technical gap between him and the top two players. “I still think Carlos and Jannik do things a lot better than me. I do believe that. I think there are certain things I can improve on. I serve better than both of them probably, but I am 6ft 6. Carlos can’t just grow six more inches. But there are certain things that they do better that I can improve, and it’s not just something physical, like height,” he confessed.

Does Ben Shelton have potential?

Ben Shelton has powerful weapons and a charismatic personality that tennis enthusiasts expect to see in a world-class superstar. His strong left-handed serve, aggressive play, and natural ability to entertain the crowd make him a highly exciting figure on court. Shelton possesses the ability to beat anyone on any given day. But to become a member of that elite trio, he must show the necessary weekly consistency. He still faces difficulty in his return games and rallies against strong players. Although his potential shows he could reach several major semis, he needs greater consistency in tournaments on European clay and on slower surfaces.

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What about the next wave?

If the current generation cannot fill the vacancy, the answer may come from the tour’s rising prospects.

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Jakub Mensik: The tall Czech combines a powerful serve with surprisingly agile movement from the baseline. He has the modern baseline game needed to beat top-level defenders.

Joao Fonseca: The Brazilian has electric ball-striking and a very powerful forehand. He showcases an extremely aggressive style similar to a young Alcaraz, although he needs to improve his physical stability if he is to cope with five-set Grand Slam matches.

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Arthur Fils: The consistent Frenchman has a high level of athleticism and is capable of taking powerful shots. Fils is one of the most promising youngsters, working on his decision-making skills and improving his shots under pressure.

Flavio Cobolli: One of the most emerging names in the game, he has a strong competitive spirit and excellent court coverage. Although he is making the most of his athletic ability, currently he lacks the powerful serve that is necessary for him to beat the best players more often.

Learner Tien: The American left-hander makes the most of his high tennis intelligence, precise placement, and ability for unexpected comebacks. However, in order to challenge players like Sinner, Tien will have to win more free points with his serving and stay consistent.

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Does the third player need to defeat Alcaraz and Sinner often?

A player doesn’t need an undefeated record against Alcaraz and Sinner, but they must present an immediate and ongoing threat. Djokovic did not break the monopoly of Federer and Nadal by staying at number three. Instead, he broke it by defeating both of them in the major finals. If a player loses eight times out of every ten matches when facing the top two, the situation still amounts to a two-horse race with an intermittent spoiler. The third player needs to defeat both Alcaraz and Sinner in best-of-five matches at the Grand Slams to disrupt their dominance on the sport’s most important events.

Does the Big 3 tag exist anymore?

The fact that they are looking for a third player shows how much tennis is obsessed with history. The period featuring Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic was a one-off situation—three players from different generations between them winning more than 60 Grand Slams over a span of two decades.

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At the moment, men’s tennis has no Big Three, probably only a Big Two – Alcaraz and Sinner. They have raised the standard technically through their speed and aggressive yet composed game of tennis. As long as an ambitious rival does not match their standard of play, win Grand Slam titles, and regularly defeat them in the final matches, the position will remain with the two stars.