The Tennis Season Isn’t Over — But Players Are Already Calling It a Year

The tennis calendar never really seems to slow down. While tournaments across Asia and Europe continue to build toward the season-ending finals, an increasing number of players are already calling time on their 2026 campaigns. For fans who expect the stars to keep playing until the very end, the autumn swing has almost turned into a guessing game: who has withdrawn, and more importantly, why?

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The demands of the modern tennis calendar are immense. Players are constantly weighing two choices: push through the physical aches and mental fatigue for a handful of extra ranking points, or step away, recover and start preparing for another long season. Increasingly, several top names are choosing the latter.

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But what is really driving players to bring their 2026 seasons to an early end?

The Cases of Early Departure: Which Players Have Left and Why

Amanda Anisimova has decided to call time on her 2026 season following the US Open. The American has been dealing with a wrist injury that kept her sidelined during the spring swing. As a result, she has now withdrawn from the upcoming Asian swing, including tournaments in Beijing and Wuhan. In the message she wrote, “I will be wrapping up my season for the year. I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027”

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Ajla Tomljanovic, the 33-year-old Croatian-Australian, also called her season off after Wimbledon. She had been suffering from several injuries, the last of which was a problem with her left foot during the European summer. She said, “It has been a tough year battling minor injuries, so I’ve decided to end my season earlier than planned to be healthy and ready for 2027.”

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Moreover, the 24-year-old American Hailey Baptiste experienced one of the most painful finishes to a successful year. She achieved a career ranking of No. 25 after reaching the semifinals at the WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid. However, during the second round of Roland Garros, she suffered a serious injury to her left knee and was forced to leave the court using a wheelchair. Taking to her Instagram, she confessed, “The most heartbreaking end to the best season of my life. Still waiting to wake up from this nightmare. In my head, all I can think is why, why, and why. Why me? Why now? And why like this? It’s hard to see any purpose in something like this right now, but in my heart, I truly believe everything happens for a reason.”

On the ATP side, Jack Draper has officially ended his 2026 season after suffering from multiple issues. “Don’t usually love lots of words on here but I wanted to update you that I am aiming to return to the tour at the start of 2027,” he wrote. These included issues with his arm and shoulder, as well as a bone bruise on the arm. After that, he was unable to participate in the US Open or the Asian Tour.

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“Tennis is my purpose and passion and so when I step back on court I want to make sure that there’s nothing holding me back from where I want to go and achieve the things I know I’m capable of. I really appreciate all the continued support from my sponsors, team and people who enjoy following my tennis and I look forward to being back on court to give it my all next year!” Draper stated.

Unsolved Modern-Day Scheduling Issue

Professional tennis has one of the most demanding schedules of all sports. It lasts from January through November, with no actual break. That means 11 months of travel and matches, leaving little time for the body to recover. What begins as muscle damage can develop into serious injuries.

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The damage to the body is even greater due to changes in the environment. The players travel from continent to continent and often play in extremely hot climates. They have to play on different types of surfaces: the bouncy hard courts in Australia, indoor courts, slippery red clay in Europe, fast grass at Wimbledon, and harsh concrete. Moreover, switching between court surfaces each week has caused an increase in injuries to the wrist, knees, and shoulders.

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Besides, players have to take part in tournaments such as the two-week Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 events. If they decide to skip them, they will suffer large ranking penalties. After the US Open in September, their bodies endure thousands of stops and sudden changes of direction. For many players, progressing to the swing and indoor European tournaments is simply too much.

A New Strategy for Next Season?

Previously, players were commended for enduring pain to keep every ranking point. However, this attitude has changed now. Athletes consider the damage and see their careers as things to be managed, not just as survival situations. Earning a few points by reaching a quarterfinal at a 500-level event in October might be possible, but if it involves tearing a tendon and means missing the Australian Open in January. Therefore, the risk outweighs the reward.

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By withdrawing in September or early October, the players keep their ranking points and avoid injuries that could damage their next several years. They are not prepared to give up their prime years to earn a few weeks of late-season money.

Extending The Offseason

The off-season in tennis lasts only about three weeks in December and is a hurried period during which players have to rehabilitate, rebuild their fitness, correct their technique and travel in order to prepare for the following season. Those players who stop early enjoy a full four weeks’ complete rest, which allows micro-tears and nervous system fatigue to heal naturally without the need for cortisone injections.

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They then have two months in which to build up their strength and correct the imbalances that had developed as a result of eight months of one-sided movements, and the coaches also have the opportunity to work on their serves, grips and returns without the pressure of having to play in a match.

The players who chose to shut down usually turn up at the Australian Open in stronger, faster and more prepared condition than those who had carried on with the indoor European tour.

Even Top Players Are Breaking Their Silence

The players aren’t remaining silent regarding the hard work. Several of the top players are making their opinions known. At the Laver Cup in Berlin, Carlos Alcaraz stated that the ATP schedule is “going to kill us”. He acknowledged that he had run out of energy following his exit at the US Open. Right now, a lot of good players are going to miss a lot of tournaments because of that,” claimed Alcaraz. He highlighted that the constant timetable makes it difficult to even want to play.

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Iga Swiatek also criticized the system at the Cincinnati Open. She described the tennis schedule as “probably the toughest in sports”, pointing out that in other sports athletes have four to six months off. Unfortunately, in tennis, players are required to take part in tournaments all year. “It’s just impossible to squeeze it in the schedule,” the former world number one revealed. “Maybe I will have to choose some tournaments and skip them, even though they are mandatory.” Swiatek also revealed how the WTA’s strict rules drive players to exhaustion just to maintain their rankings.

The stars are reaching their limit. If players decide to retire early, even at the cost of losing hundreds of thousands in prize money and missing out on major tournaments, this indicates that the sport’s schedule is not in harmony with what the athletes can cope with. The fact that a season is ending in the summer or early fall is no longer a sign of weakness; it is a step taken in order to protect one’s career.

When players choose to stop playing, they are taking back the amount of recovery time that the calendar provides. This sends the message that if tennis doesn’t reduce its schedule, the athletes will continue to make their own decisions. The genuine off-season won’t begin until the tour allows players to rest.