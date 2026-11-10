“There Is No Shame”- ATP Pro Reflects on Life-Altering Mental Health Crisis in Powerful Awareness Message

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The last few years have been pretty tough for Swiss tennis star Leandro Riedi. Having lifted five Challenger titles and peaked at No. 116 in the world, he had become a known figure on the circuit. But everything changed in 2024 when Riedi was forced to take a break from tennis due to his declining mental health. His condition got so bad that he even tried to take his own life at one stage.

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“June 21, 2024. A day I will never forget. That day, my life changed forever,” he wrote in an emotional Instagram post. “I reached a point where I attempted to take my own life. I don’t want to go into the reasons or details, but I do want to talk about it because mental health deserves much more attention.”

Constantly competing on the Tour had taken a mental toll on Riedi, and he started to face issues like anxiety and panic attacks. His condition only recovered after seeking professional help and because of the support that his loved ones gave him.

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“For a long time, I struggled with anxiety, panic attacks, and a mental battle that most people around me couldn’t see. With the best professional help I could have ever asked for, the support of the people closest to me, and a lot of work on myself, I slowly found my way back. Today, I’m incredibly proud to say that those thoughts are gone. I’m genuinely happy, grateful for my life, and excited about the future,” the post further read.

Having recovered from his long and tough mental battle, Riedi now wants to spread awareness about the topic to as many people as he can. He shared a strong message for people who are having trouble with their mental health and assured them that they can get better.

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“I’m not sharing this for sympathy. I’m sharing it because if even one person reads this and realises they are not alone, then it is worth it. If you are struggling, please talk to someone. Reach out to the people closest to you. Seek professional help. There is no shame in asking for help. I am living proof that things can get better. You’re not alone,” he concluded.

Imago Tennis: US Open Sep 1, 2025 Flushing, NY, USA Leandro Riedi SUI serves against Alex de Minaur AUS not pictured on day nine of the 2025 US Open tennis championships at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Flushing Billie Jean King National Tennis Center NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGeoffxBurkex 20250901_gkb_sb4_003

After going through a life-changing incident in June, Riedi decided to end his 2024 season in September. He was forced to do so due to a serious knee injury that resulted in him undergoing two surgeries. The Swiss stayed out of action until May 2025 before eventually returning to the Challenger circuit.

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Riedi reached a new high in his career just a month later by making his main draw debut at Wimbledon. He entered the tournament as a qualifier and won three consecutive matches to reach the main draw. Things got even better for him at the US Open, where he once again entered as a qualifier. Riedi went on to reach the Round of 16 after defeating players like Otto Virtanen and Francisco Cerundolo.

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Though he was eventually eliminated by Alex de Minaur, it was still a campaign to remember. However, Riedi wasn’t able to maintain this form in 2026 and suffered a series of early eliminations. On top of this, his luck with injuries also wasn’t great.

Leandro Riedi hasn’t competed since June due to a serious injury

Riedi played regularly in the first few months of the year. With his results on the Tour being quite underwhelming, he decided to play frequently on the Challenger circuit in an attempt to improve his form.

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The 24-year-old’s best result came at the Challenger event in Busan, where he lifted the title after defeating Yunchaokete Bu 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the final. But Riedi’s performance on the Tour still didn’t improve, as he wasn’t able to make it past the qualifying rounds at both the Italian Open and the French Open.

If this wasn’t enough, then Riedi suffered a left wrist injury in June. This led to him pulling out of his clash against Bu at the Ilkley Open. Unfortunately for him, the injury turned out to be quite serious and required surgery. This resulted in Riedi undergoing his fourth major operation in just two years.

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He hasn’t made a competitive appearance since then, and now his season has come to an end. Though he has plans to return in 2027, it is unclear when he will be able to regain his fitness.