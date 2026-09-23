“They Aren’t Strong Enough”- Alexander Zverev’s Brother Takes Aim at Jannik Sinner & Carlos Alcaraz After German’s Two Slams

2026 has arguably been the most remarkable season of Alexander Zverev‘s career. While he may have won only two titles, both were Grand Slams. But both of Zverev’s triumphs were downplayed by many, as they argued that he benefited from Jannik Sinner‘s and Carlos Alcaraz‘s absence. His brother, Mischa Zverev, has now given a fitting reply to all the critics, but has also made questionable remarks towards Sinner and Alcaraz.

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“Why weren’t they (Sinner & Alcaraz) there? Because they were injured,” he said in an interview with Sport1. “Why do they get injured? Because, in some way, they aren’t strong enough, or because they’ve pushed themselves too hard, or because they don’t rest when they need to.”

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Notably, Zverev didn’t face either Sinner or Alcaraz at both the French Open and the US Open. While Alcaraz didn’t participate in Roland Garros due to a wrist injury, Sinner suffered a shocking second-round exit against Juan Manuel Cerundolo. Zverev had a relatively easy path in the tournament, with his biggest test coming in the final against Flavio Cobolli. The match stretched to five sets, but the German eventually triumphed to claim his maiden Grand Slam title.

A similar story unfolded at the US Open as Sinner didn’t participate due to a knee injury, and Alcaraz got eliminated in the quarterfinals after coming back from his four-month injury layoff. Zverev had a grueling campaign in the tournament, playing five-setters in the opening two rounds. He then didn’t drop a set until the final against Ben Shelton, where he triumphed 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 6-2.

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Zverev has maintained a strong fitness level throughout the season and has barely had to miss a tournament due to injury. The same can’t be said about Sinner and Alcaraz, both of whom have missed several tournaments due to fitness issues. But despite not participating in many tournaments, Zverev hasn’t recorded any victory against either of them in the six encounters they have had this year.

Imago Tennis – Wimbledon Championship 2026 – Day 14 LONDON, ENGLAND – Sunday, July 12, 2026: Alexander Zverev GER arrives for the Gentlemen s Singles Final match on Day Fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Photo by Kirsten Holst/Propaganda LONDON All England Lawn Tennis and Croq GREATER LONDON ENGLAND PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK Copyright: xKirstenxHolstx 2026-07-12-018-Wimbledon_Day_14

Notably, the German has suffered defeats in the five matches he has played against Sinner this season. This includes losses in the finals of the Madrid Open and Wimbledon. Alcaraz also defeated Zverev in the Australian Open semifinal, and the two have not played since.

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But Zverev has elevated his game quite a bit this season. His confidence will be at an all-time high after the triumph at Flushing Meadows. Having ended his long wait for a Grand Slam title, his main goal now will be to become World No. 1, a milestone he has never achieved.

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Zverev currently has 9,690 points and is only behind Sinner’s tally of 11,500 points. With the Italian doubtful to play the Asian swing, Zverev can cut down the gap even further if he bags another title or two before the ATP Finals. Mischa is also optimistic that his brother will soon claim the top spot.

Mischa Zverev opens up on the possibility of Alexander Zverev becoming the World No. 1

“There are many goals in life. But yes, on paper that would be a goal that could still be achieved,” he further said in the interview.

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Though Zverev does stand close to Sinner’s points tally, Mischa believes that it won’t be right to put a timeline on anything as of now. While Zverev may have a chance of taking over the rankings, a player like Sinner can never be underestimated.

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“Unfortunately, you never know. But the chance exists. We’re working towards it, and we’re looking at what’s coming our way,” he added.

Having won numerous titles, Olympic Gold and even Grand Slams, the No. 1 rank is something that has eluded Zverev throughout his career. He has stayed in the top 3 for the majority of this season, but either Sinner or Alcaraz has always stayed ahead of him.

However, he may now have a serious shot at taking over, as two Masters events and the ATP Finals are yet to be played. It remains to be seen if Zverev will manage to end the season on a high.