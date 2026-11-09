“They Drive You Crazy”- Camilo Ugo Carabelli Reacts to Finals’ Handshake Row After Winning Amid Brazilian Crowd Boos

Camilo Ugo Carabelli had to deal with a difficult atmosphere in Bahia, but the Argentine eventually left Brazil with another Challenger trophy. His victory over home favorite Thiago Seyboth Wild also produced an awkward scene at the net and a celebration that quickly caught tennis fans’ attention. Carabelli has now explained why playing in front of Brazilian spectators can be such a challenge.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The second seed defeated Wild 6-2, 7-5 in the Costa do Sauipe Challenger final on November 8. The opening set belonged to Carabelli, who took control early and closed it in 36 minutes. Wild fought harder in the second, but the Argentine maintained his advantage and secured the title after one hour and 37 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after the final, the Argentine explained how the home support had affected the contest.

“It’s always tough to play here against them. I’d already played a final in Campinas against Monteiro and lost. Honestly, they drive you crazy,” Carabelli said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The closing moments, however, provided a memorable scene. After the final exchange, Carabelli celebrated by placing both hands beside his face, closing his eyes and mimicking someone falling asleep.

The reaction around the court added another layer to the moment. Sections of the Brazilian crowd had reportedly whistled and booed Carabelli during the match as they backed their compatriot. His sleeping gesture appeared to be a playful response to those spectators. He smiled and acknowledged the stands after making it. The atmosphere did not remain hostile throughout the closing ceremony, however, as reports said the crowd eventually applauded the champion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wild was less amused. When Carabelli approached him at the net for the customary handshake, the Brazilian refused to extend his hand. Carabelli then greeted the chair umpire instead.

The Argentina-Brazil sporting rivalry may also have added an extra edge to the occasion. With a Brazilian player competing for the title at home, the spectators naturally had plenty of reasons to back Wild. Carabelli’s gesture could therefore be read as a response to the atmosphere rather than a personal attack on his opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also refused to turn the handshake refusal into a bigger dispute.

“But anyway, it’s totally understandable. The same thing would happen if it were the other way around. It’s part of the match. That’s how he is, he’s always been that way, so it doesn’t bother me. I’ve known him since we were kids,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gesture itself was not a documented signature celebration for Carabelli. He did, however, attract attention with another unusual celebration in a video shared by the ATP Challenger account in November 2024, when he appeared to tear his shirt after a victory.

The sleeping gesture has a familiar sporting connection. Curry made his “Night Night” celebration famous during Golden State Warriors games, and tennis has seen a similar moment too. Hamad Medjedovic used the gesture after defeating Brazilian Joao Fonseca in Rome, turning toward the crowd after a tense match. Carabelli’s celebration in Bahia carried a similar message: the contest was over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victory also gave Carabelli a significant boost beyond the trophy. He collected $33,650 and 125 ranking points, compared with Wild’s $19,700 and 64 points as runner-up. Carabelli moved from No. 81 to No. 65 in the ATP rankings, while Wild climbed from No. 110 to No. 98.

It was Carabelli’s eighth Challenger singles title and his second of 2026, after winning the Rosario Challenger in February. Their head-to-head history also shifted further in his favor. Wild had initially led their rivalry 2-0 after victories in 2018, but Carabelli won their next four meetings before Sunday’s final. His latest victory took the record to 5-2.

Camilo Ugo Carabelli’s Guayaquil Walk-Off Adds Another Chapter to His Recent Controversies

The Brazilian final was not the first time Carabelli had attracted attention for an emotional reaction during the South American Challenger swing. Just over a week earlier, he walked off court during his Guayaquil Challenger quarterfinal against Joao Lucas Reis da Silva.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match was tied at 5-5 in the opening set when Carabelli slipped on the rain-affected clay. Frustrated with the playing surface, he collected his belongings and left despite the chair umpire’s attempts to convince him to continue. Officials subsequently defaulted him, allowing Reis da Silva to advance.

The decision cost Carabelli the ranking points and prize money associated with reaching the quarterfinals. He later issued a public apology and accepted that his reaction had been inappropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My reaction was bad and, honestly, I wasn’t thinking clearly at that moment,” he admitted.

Carabelli maintained that he had concerns about the safety of the court, but acknowledged that he had not handled the situation properly.

The two episodes involved different circumstances, but both showed how emotions can take over during a competitive week. In Guayaquil, frustration with the conditions led Carabelli to leave the court. In Brazil, the atmosphere and rivalry produced a provocative celebration after his victory.

Wild has not publicly explained his decision to refuse the handshake as of this writing. Carabelli, for his part, has indicated that he does not hold the incident against his longtime rival. What happened at the net appeared to be a heated moment in a tense final, rather than the beginning of a bigger feud.