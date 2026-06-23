“They Just Leave Me Alone”- Jannik Sinner Addresses Absence of Family During His Matches Ahead of Wimbledon

Jannik Sinner‘s family hardly attends his matches. Just last year, his father missed the French Open final, his mother walked out of the Italian Open semifinal, and his parents skipped the ATP Finals. But there’s a reason for that. The World No. 1 explained the reason ahead of Wimbledon.

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“I think they just leave me alone with what I need to do,” he told Vogue in a June 22 interview when asked how his parents decide which events to come to and whether he’s superstitious about their early arrival. “I have my job, and they have their jobs, you know. I know what’s best for me and what I need to do. They know tennis, of course, but not as much as I do because they’ve never played.

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“This is also just how we are as a family. We like to support each other, but we also give each other space. And when we’re at home, we never mention tennis—we always talk about different things.”

Despite being busy, Sinner’s parents have supported his dreams since he was 14, when he decided to pursue tennis as a career. They lead normal lives and thus stay away from the spotlight. They missed the 2025 ATP Finals to run their family guesthouse in the Italian Dolomites.

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Sinner’s father, Johann, nicknamed Hanspeter, does not get the time to attend his matches, as he is a professional chef with over 40 years of experience. Even during Sinner’s five-hour, 29-minute epic battle with Carlos Alvarez at the French Open final, he was busy working at a restaurant in a ski lodge in the Dolomites. However, Jannik revealed in a 2023 interview with Tennis Channel that his father became his chef on his tour so that they could spend some father-son quality time together. Johann has attended a few of Sinner’s tournaments here and there but does not react much, sitting quietly in the player’s box.

Sinner’s mother, Siglinde, a former server, rarely attends his matches as she finds them highly stressful. She prefers walking and watching Sinner’s matches to sitting in the player’s box. That is why she walked out of Foro stadium during Sinner’s semifinal against Tommy Paul. She walked by the Tiber River to relieve her stress, waiting for the match to end.

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Although Johann couldn’t reach Roland Garros, Siglinde was famously present, watching the match nervously from the stands. She became visibly emotional at one stage, as Sinner was on the cusp of his maiden triumph at the French Open. However, he failed to cross the finish line and wasted three match points, allowing Alcaraz to claw his way back and eventually lift the trophy. It was the finest French Open final of the modern era.

Siglinde was also at the Italian Open last month, but it proved to be too much for her.

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Jannik Sinner’s mother left midway through his match against Daniil Medvedev

Sinner’s first real test at the Foro Italico came against Daniil Medvedev. After winning the first set comfortably, the Italian suddenly started suffering from health issues.

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Imago Jannik Sinner (Image Credit – Imago)

Sinner’s condition worsened as Medvedev took a 3-0 lead in the second set. He was struggling to catch his breath and appeared to suffer a panic attack during one of the changeovers. He started throwing up on the side of the court and could barely stand because of fatigue.

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Siglinde couldn’t bear to see his son suffer so much and left the court somewhere during the second set. However, Hanspeter didn’t accompany her and continued watching the tense encounter from the player’s box.

Sinner lost the second set, but fought back brilliantly in the decider. After rain suspended play during the third set, the two players would return to the Campo Centrale the next day to complete their match. Despite giving it his all, Medvedev wasn’t able to break Sinner’s winning streak as he marched into the final with a hard-fought 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

The World No. 1 went on to rack up a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 win over Casper Ruud in the final and clinched his third title of the clay swing. This was his fifth title victory of the season and his sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title triumph. And despite health conditions and work commitments, both his parents were there to support him.