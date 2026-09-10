“‘They Think He’s a Bit Co**y’: Ben Shelton’s ‘Arrogant’ Attitude Defended by Tennis Pundit

The tennis crowd is no stranger to Ben Shelton’s fiery persona. From his hanging-up-the-phone celebration to post-match interviews, Shelton’s confidence comes through every single time. For some, perhaps it even goes too far. As usual, after defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open quarterfinal, Shelton’s celebration went viral and he was subjected to criticism on social media.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know, I read a lot of comments on some of these highlights videos. There’s a lot of people out there that don’t like Shelton’s attitude,” tennis insider and coach Ashley Neaves said, chiming in on the debate, in an episode of Off Court With Greg Rusedski.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They think he’s a bit co*ky and arrogant with his celebrations, but I love it, and I think it’s just incredible for tennis.”

Shelton is a rare athlete, both in his persona and gameplay. Some fans may not be used to seeing such outward expression of confidence, and to some, it can look like arrogance on full display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless, Ben Shelton’s confidence radiates every second he’s on the court or on-screen. He’s gone up against the likes of Novak Djokovic with a smile, and now, he’s defeated Alcaraz in a match ending at 3:33 AM at the US Open.

The American is well-aware of the impact he has on his fanbase. The Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted with “USA! USA! USA!” chants as Shelton won game after game. Perhaps this is the reason why Neaves picked him as his favorite against Frances Tiafoe at the semi-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, Amanda Anisimova and Leylah Fernandez also picked Shelton and Tiafoe as the potential winners in the men’s singles category. Their chances have further improved with Djokovic and Alcaraz’s exit ahead of the semi-finals.

Therefore, Shelton has plenty to be proud of and enough fuel in the tank to boost his confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, world No. 2 Alexander Zverev and Karen Khachanov still stand in the path of the young Americans.

That being said, Shelton appears to be the favorite in his match against Tiafoe. The two have maintained a friendly rivalry over the years. However, Shelton is ahead in the Head-to-Head against Tiafoe, leading with a 3-1 score so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the stage is set. The two athletes are set to go against one another in the Arthur Ashe Stadium for the US Open’s semifinal on September 11, 2026. If Ben Shelton wins, he will claim his fourth victory over Tiafoe.

Not only that, he’ll further solidify this as his best US Open run and potentially have a chance to take home his very first Grand Slam at the age of 23.