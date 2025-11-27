35YO ATP Veteran Admits a Young Jannik Sinner Nearly Forced Him to Walk Away From Tennis

Jannik Sinner’s prodigious talent was evident from his earliest forays onto the professional tour, a period marked by rapid ascent and startling victories despite his youth and lean physique. Turning professional in 2018, Sinner quickly made a name for himself by winning an ATP Challenger title in Bergamo at just 17 years old, becoming the youngest Italian ever to do so. His potential was further confirmed when he received a wildcard into the 2019 Next Generation ATP Finals, which he won, securing the season-ending title and being named ATP Newcomer of the Year.

This period set the stage for his first major statement on the ATP Masters circuit, a match that would leave a lasting impression not on the rising star, but on his seasoned opponent. As reported by Express, the opponent was American Steve Johnson, then an established professional ranked inside the world’s top 60 and a four-time ATP title winner. The setting was the first round of the 2019 Italian Open, where a 17-year-old Sinner, ranked No. 263, faced Johnson on center court.

Johnson recalled his first thoughts upon seeing the teenage Sinner, stating, “So I walk out there and the kid’s like 6’3, 112 pounds, like super skinny and you’re just like, ‘Oh, this could go bad for me. You gotta win, right?’ Because this is a bad look on centre court.” After Johnson comfortably took the first set, the momentum shifted dramatically. Sinner stormed back to win the second set and, despite Johnson serving for the match in the decider, won the final five games to claim a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory.

Johnson described the tense final stages, “And then the third set rolls around. I’m just like, ‘Please win, you’ve got to win this, just find a way.’ I either serve for the match or had match points and then lost 7-5.” The immediate aftermath of the defeat was a low point for Johnson. The sheer embarrassment of losing to an unknown, skinny wildcard on such a prominent stage led him to a moment of crisis. He immediately called his agent, expressing his frustration and disbelief, stating, “I called my agent, and my coach wasn’t even there at the time, he was flying in the next day, but I’m like, ‘I just lost to – this kid sucks, he’s terrible. I’m literally quitting tennis for the rest of your life.'”

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates during the semi-final singles match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Alex De Minaur of Australia on Day seven of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren World Tour Finals.

Of course, Johnson’s prediction could not have been more wrong. While he did not retire immediately and continued playing for several more years before hanging up his racket, Sinner embarked on a historic career. He would go on to become the world No. 1, win multiple Grand Slam titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and lead Italy to a Davis Cup victory.

The story of their first match remains a poignant anecdote, illustrating how a champion’s first breakthrough can be a humbling moment for the established order and a glimpse of a transformative talent in the making. However, this wasn’t the first time the American recalled this particular moment from his career.

He wasn’t happy that Jannik Sinner defeated him

Following the match, Steve Johnson expressed his thoughts on Jannik Sinner, saying, “If I would’ve played the 27-year-old wildcard in Rome, I would’ve felt way more comfortable… I did not follow the junior rankings, it wasn’t a big thing for me. When you walk out there, the kid is what 6’3″, 112 pounds, super skinny, all I am thinking is like, you’ve got to win… He was not so good so this is what I take this down to.”

Nonetheless, Sinner has openly acknowledged that he was quite slender during his childhood. The Italian star fell short in the physical attributes necessary to excel at the top tier of competition.

“Talent does not exist for me, one has to earn it. You can have slightly better skills, but if you work you will get higher; the one who works is the one who has talent. I remember that in the winter I went to the tennis court with my father and I took my ‘little’ racket. I could never even lift it because I was thin and without strength,” Sinner once remarked. Despite the challenges, Sinner has honed his physical abilities and stands out as one of the most powerful hitters in the tennis arena today.