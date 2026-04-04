36-Year-Old ATP Pro Beats Depression and Match-Fixing Pressure to Make History

For eighteen relentless years, Marco Trungelliti lived on the margins of tennis: too stubborn to surrender, yet denied the moment that validates it all, until, at 36, he seized it with force. On April 1st, he defeated Kamil Majchrzak 7-6, 6-3 to become the oldest player in 50 years to break into the ATP Top 100. It happened on April Fool’s Day, and somehow, the sport finally told the truth.

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“Making the Top 100 was a big goal for basically my whole career,” Marco Trungelliti said at the Grand Prix Hassan II. “I feel over the past two years, I was getting closer and closer in terms of level and mentally.”

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He also spoke about his physical improvement. “Physically, I have been doing a lot better than my whole life, which helps a lot. It is amazing.”

At 36 years and 64 days old, Argentina’s Marco Trungelliti will officially enter the ATP Top 100 next week. This makes him the oldest man in the Open Era to achieve this milestone for the first time.

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The previous record had stood since 1975. It was held by Daniel Munoz de la Nava, who broke into the Top 100 in August 2015 at 33 years and 214 days. Victor Estrella Burgos also reached the Top 100 milestone at an older age. He did so in March 2014 at 33 years and 213 days.

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Trungelliti sealed his achievement on Friday with a strong comeback win. He defeated Corentin Moutet 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 after losing the first set. He entered the tournament as a heavy underdog. His journey began in the qualifying rounds, making his run even more difficult.

In the qualifiers, he defeated Hynek Barton and Japan’s Rai Sakamoto. These wins helped him secure a place in the main draw. Once in the main draw, he continued his impressive form. He beat Portugal’s Henrique Rocha in the opening round.

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In the next match, he delivered another surprise result. He defeated fifth seed Kamil Majchrzak to continue his run. However, his journey has not been easy. Eleven years ago, his career could have taken a very different path.

In 2015, Trungelliti was approached by match fixers. They offered him up to $100,000 while he was competing on the ATP Tour. He refused the offer and reported the incident to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU). His decision came with serious consequences.

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In an interview with La Nacion, he revealed the pressure he faced. “It was hard as time went by and the… bullying, pointing, a lot of little voices that I didn’t like began. And there I began to realise, in quotes, the mess I had gotten myself into,” he explained.

He described the fear and chaos that followed. “It’s like I began to experience everything that was seen in the movies: I’m referring to the fear that my family felt, to the general senselessness that we encountered… harsh, harsh.”

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He later opened up about the emotional toll. “It is not a moment in my life that I remember with happiness. Yes, the fact that I had the courage to open my mouth. But internally, it was hard. I went into a certain depression.”

He also spoke about criticism from fellow players. “Sergiy Stakhovsky, who had called me a snitch, later came out to say that he was also offered.” Despite everything, Trungelliti has no regrets. He once stated in his witness statement that he would rather “kill [his] career 700 times than be part of that system.”

Now, his journey continues on the court. He faces a major challenge in the semi-finals. He will take on the top seed and world No. 19 Luciano Darderi. Darderi had already won four ATP Tour titles on the surface last year.

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Trungelliti’s honesty and courage have earned him respect. Even tennis greats have recognized his integrity. His story stands as both a sporting and personal triumph.

Novak Djokovic once praised Marco Trungelliti for his fight against match-fixing

Tennis has faced several match-fixing incidents in recent years. Many players have received death threats and suffered emotional distress. In Argentina, Nikolas Sanchez Izquierdo experienced a frightening situation. He revealed that gamblers threatened to k*ll him and kidnap his family if he did not lose a match deliberately.

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On the WTA side, similar issues have emerged. Lucrezia Stefanini recently shared a disturbing experience involving match-fixing intimidation and explicit death threats. These incidents highlight the darker side of the sport. Players are often caught between integrity and fear.

On the other side, some players have been punished for involvement in fixing. Strict actions have been taken to protect the sport. One such case involves WTA player Mila Masic. She reached a career-high ranking of world No. 875 in December 2024.

Masic was suspended for four years and ten months. She was also fined $20,000 for fixing four of her own matches. She admitted to receiving payment for those matches. She pleaded guilty to the charges against her.

Amid such cases, Marco Trungelliti’s stand against match-fixing stands out. His actions earned respect across the tennis world.

Novak Djokovic publicly supported him in 2023. “I saw what he said & I thank him for his kind words. Also, since I didn’t know about his situation & what he was going through in the previous three or four years. I can say that I am very sorry for all of that.”

Djokovic further added strong praise. “He did not deserve such treatment at all because he showed courage and audacity to protect the integrity of the sport.”

Currently, Trungelliti is close to reaching a major milestone. If he reaches his first tour-level final, he could face 19-year-old Rafael Jodar. That would be a significant moment in his career.

However, a tough challenge stands in his way. The question remains whether he can defeat Luciano Darderi today or if the Italian will prevail.