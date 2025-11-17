32-Year-Old ATP Pro Bids Emotional Goodbye as He Announces Tennis Retirement

Dennis Novak, who turned pro in 2011, achieved a career-high singles ranking of World No. 85 in March 2020 and consistently represented Austria in Davis Cup competition. His journey on the tour was marked by a significant third-round appearance at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, where he defeated Lucas Pouille, as well as main draw appearances in all four Grand Slam tournaments. Though he never captured an ATP tour-level title, Novak carved out a respectable career, earning over $2 million in prize money and establishing himself as a determined and well-liked competitor among his peers.

The official announcement came through a heartfelt and lengthy post on his Instagram, where Novak expressed profound gratitude and reflected on a career that surpassed his own dreams.

“Hi everbody, just wanted to let you know that my professional career comes to an end,” he wrote. “Reaching No. 85 in the world, playing 17 times Davis Cup for Austria and all Grand Slam maindraws is more than i could ever dream of!!” In his emotional farewell, he was quick to thank the support system that made his journey possible, beginning with his family.

“Thanks to my parents and my family for giving me the chance to go after my dream of a professional tennisplayer and for supporting me my whole life without any doubt!!!”

He also extended his appreciation, stating, “Thanks to all my coaches all over the years for your work with me and your trust!! Thanks to my girlfriend who had my back all over the years and never complaining when i was gone for so many weeks! I love you. I‘m truly grateful and thankful for everything i could experience on this journey and for all the people i got to know all over the years and made friends for life!! Well, thats it, see you all somewhere.”

The news of his retirement was met with an immediate outpouring of respect and affection from the tennis community, as fellow professionals flooded the comments section of his post to wish him well.

Players united for the ATP star

During his career, Dennis Novak made it into the world’s top 100 and became a reliable player for his country. This announcement was definitely designed to grab a lot of attention.

British player Jan Choinski reflected on his “unreal career,” while World No. 218 Felipe Meligeni Alves described it as an “amazing career to be proud of” and emphasized that Novak was a “great guy and even better player.”

Aljaz Bedene, who is a former top-50 player, also shared his wishes, writing, “Congrats on a great career Dennis! Happy to have shared the court with you.”

Meanwhile, 2010 Youth Olympics bronze medalist, Damir Džumhur chimed in with a simple heart emoji.

These tributes really showed us a player who was not just a tough competitor but also someone who was respected and valued by everyone on the tour.