32-Year-Old Retired Tennis Pro Makes Surprise Comeback in New Role

Dominic Thiem closed the chapter on his professional career at the end of 2024, stepping away after a relentless battle to rediscover his peak following a damaging 2021 wrist injury. The former US Open champion’s exit felt inevitable, yet unfinished. Now, the 32-year-old is poised to re-emerge, ready to unveil his next move.

Dominic Thiem shared an update on Instagram, where the former World No. 3 hinted at his next move after retirement.

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“Hi everyone! I have some news to share with you soon. After an incredible 14 years competing on the ATP Tour, my journey will be continuing in a new and exciting way. Looking forward to passing on my knowledge and experience in the sport I love most. Monday, March 23 #partner #announcement,” he wrote.

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His message suggests a new chapter in tennis. However, he has not confirmed the exact role yet. The wording points to several possible paths. Coaching, mentoring, or even an official role within the ATP Tour could be options.

Getty DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MARCH 16: Dominic Thiem of Austria looks on during his singles match against Lloyd Harris of South Africa during Day Ten of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium on March 16, 2021 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Thiem’s focus on “passing on” knowledge is important. It suggests he may work closely with younger players. This kind of transition is common in tennis. Many former champions stay involved in the sport after retiring.

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Boris Becker worked with Novak Djokovic and helped him win more titles. Another example is Juan Carlos Ferrero. He guided Carlos Alcaraz to major success.

Ivan Lendl also made a big impact. He helped Andy Murray win his first Grand Slam. Thiem has already spoken about his retirement reasons before. Now, all attention is on his upcoming announcement.

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For now, his next step remains unclear. But his experience and achievements make him a valuable figure in the sport.

Dominic Thiem’s retirement decision offers a context for his next move

Dominic Thiem built a strong career with 17 ATP titles and several Grand Slam finals. This experience gives him many options for his next role in tennis.

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However, he has already explained why he chose to retire. His decision was not sudden but developed over time.

Imago Dominic Thiem Tennis – ERSTE BANK OPEN 2024 – ATP, Tennis Herren 500 – Stadthalle – Wien – – Oesterreich – 22 October 2024. *** Dominic Thiem Tennis ERSTE BANK OPEN 2024 ATP 500 Stadthalle Vienna Austria 22 October 2024 Copyright: xJuergenxHasenkopfx

“It was definitely a certain moment, I would say at the beginning of 2024. I was a little bit biased from the previous years,” he said in an interview with Von Nix Kommt Nix. “I was used to going to all the tournaments, and if I played well and put in a good performance, I could win every tournament, and I could beat every opponent.”

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As time passed, the gap between his peak level and current form became clear. This was especially visible during Challenger events.

“I lost in the first round in Hungary, which was a huge blow, and then in Croatia I had a disastrous performance, losing in the second round, and that was the point where I said, ‘Well, this is pointless.’ I could keep going for a few more years and fight in the main competitions around the border, but that is simply not what I want, and then I came to the conclusion that 2024 would be the last season.”

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Thiem reached his peak in 2020. He won the US Open after defeating Alexander Zverev in the final. He also had strong results at other Grand Slams. He finished runner-up multiple times during his career.

At the French Open, he reached the finals in 2018 and 2019 but lost to Rafael Nadal both times. He also made the final of the Australian Open in 2020. There, he lost to Novak Djokovic. His best result at Wimbledon Championships was reaching the fourth round in 2017.

Now, as he looks ahead, his next role in tennis remains an open question.