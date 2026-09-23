This Ain’t It”- Tennis Fans Question Aryna Sabalenka’s Priorities After Vogue Runway

Just a few days after she was smashing her racket on Arthur Ashe in New York, Milan proved to be a welcome distraction for Aryna Sabalenka. She looked her glamorous best at Vogue World Milano in a turtleneck dress as she walked the ramp, seemingly moving on from her US Open heartbreak. However, fans were more focused on the former World No.1’s on-court struggles of late.

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Sabalenka was at the Galleria Vittoria Emanuelle II in Milan as part of the Vogue event. Brainchild of Anna Wintour, the event aims to make a fashion show into a part of a broader cultural phenomenon. Having already hosted events at other notable capital cities around the world, such as New York and London, the theme of the Italian event was to honor the country’s handmade craftsmanship.

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When it comes to fashion and Italy, Gucci is one of the top names in action, and when Gucci is involved, Aryna Sabalenka is not far behind. The Belarusian was inducted as the global ambassador for the brand earlier this year and was playing her role to perfection in a glittery brown bodycon gown designed by Gucci as she walked on the runway in Milan. Sabalenka also has strong ties with Vogue itself, appearing on the digital cover of the magazine this year, while previously being on the Cover of Vogue Australia after her title run at Melbourne Park.

However, fans were not happy with Sabalenka’s fashion activities, as the common consensus was that the Belarusian was not prioritizing tennis. Sabalenka’s form of late saw her reach the final of the US Open, where she lost to Elena Rybakina, her second loss to the Kazakh in a Major final after Melbourne. More than the loss, it was the demeanor of the four-time Major champion that was in question, as she was on the edge with her emotions, which saw her hit a ball out of frustration as early as the fifth game of the first set in the final in New York.

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Not to mention, Sabalenka had suffered some close losses to unexpected opponents in recent months, such as Hailey Baptiste in Madrid, Diana Shnaider at Roland Garros, or Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati. Ahead of the US Open, she was under constant pressure from fans and pundits, including Boris Becker, who often questioned her off-court activities and alluded to the Belarusian’s active nature on social media.

Even though she reached the final, fans are not letting Sabalenka go that easily, with comments about the Belarusian’s off-court choices on social media.

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Fans Question Aryna Sabalenka’s Choice to Attend a Fashion Show

There was no shortage of jibes from fans on watching Sabalenka in Milan, with one fan saying, “I know she can’t play tennis rn but this ain’t it either unfortunately.”

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Another fan commented on Sabalenka’s tennis priorities, saying that the Belarusian should be in China right now, preparing for the WTA 1000 event in Beijing. “Fine, great whatever, but she better have gotten on the next flight to CHINA right after this!” said the fan.

Other fans echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I promise you -right now- she prefers this to playing tennis 100%,” while another said, “She’s performing in this area way better than tennis, so maybe it’s time to.”

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Lastly, another fan made a sarcastic comparison to Sabalenka’s recent three-set records with her Milan show. “Good news is fashion shows don’t go to 3rd sets,” said the fan.

Sabalenka is known for maintaining an active presence on social media and having lucrative brand deals with luxury brands. Unfortunately for the Belarusian, her off-court activities often raise questions about her seriousness about playing the sport, something that saw the former World No.1 snap at a journalist at the US Open.

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Results dictate how an athlete is perceived by fans, and fan memory is short. Even though Sabalenka’s recent form has seen her lose some matches, the Belarusian was the world’s top-ranked player for 99 consecutive weeks before Rybakina took over in New York.