“This is Incredibly Special”: 99-Year-Old Australian Tennis Legend to Receive Special Honor at 2027 Australian Open

At the Australian Open, the coin toss is one of the smallest rituals before a match begins. Players meet at the net, make their call, and turn their attention to the battle ahead. In January 2027, that familiar moment will carry a special connection to Australian tennis history. Frank Sedgman, who turned 99 on October 29, will have his image featured on the tournament’s official match coin.

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“To receive an honor like this is incredibly special,” Sedgman said in an announcement published by the Australian Open.

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The recognition will place Sedgman’s image on the coin tossed before every match at the Australian Open and throughout the Summer of Tennis. ABC Bullion, the tournament’s official trophy and precious metals partner, has designed and created the coin. Its design will be unveiled before the 2027 tournament.

For Sedgman, the gesture carries a personal meaning beyond seeing his name attached to another tennis honor. He explained that the Australian Open has changed over the decades, from the racquets players use to the surfaces on which they compete. The coin toss, however, remains part of the pre-match routine.

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“Having the coin carry such personal significance means a great deal to me and my whole family,” he said.

His response also reflected the importance of preserving the sport’s history. Sedgman hopes the recognition will remind younger players of the champions who shaped tennis before their time and encourage them to pursue their own ambitions.

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Former Australian player and Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald visited Sedgman to present the proposed coin design for his approval. Fitzgerald recalled a moment of pride when the veteran saw the design, along with his appreciation for the people who had been part of his journey.

Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo said the decision recognized Sedgman’s contribution beyond his collection of titles. He highlighted the former champion’s sportsmanship and humility, qualities that helped establish the standards associated with Australian tennis.

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The 2027 coin will give Sedgman a presence at the beginning of matches across a tournament he helped make meaningful through his achievements. Every toss will last only a moment, but the name on the coin will connect the next generation of competitors with one of the figures who helped build Australia’s tennis legacy.

Frank Sedgman’s Dominance Helped Usher in Australia’s Golden Era of Tennis

Sedgman’s career reached extraordinary heights in a remarkably short period. Between 1948 and 1952, he collected 22 Grand Slam titles across singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles. His five singles championships included two Australian titles in 1949 and 1950, consecutive US Championships in 1951 and 1952, and the Wimbledon crown in 1952.

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His achievements across the 1951 and 1952 seasons were particularly striking. Sedgman won 16 of the 24 major titles available during those two years. In 1951, he and compatriot Ken McGregor completed the men’s doubles Grand Slam, winning all four majors in the same calendar year.

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Sedgman’s game relied on speed, exceptional fitness and sharp instincts at the net. He excelled at serve-and-volley tennis, a style that rewarded players who could move forward quickly and finish points with precise volleys. His movement became such a defining feature of his game that former champion and promoter Jack Kramer praised his exceptional speed in his autobiography.

His influence extended to Australia’s Davis Cup campaign. After making his debut in 1949, Sedgman helped the country win three consecutive titles from 1950 through 1952. He finished with 25 victories and three defeats, including an unbeaten 9-0 record in doubles. His performances helped Australia re-establish itself as a force in international tennis after a series of losses to the United States.

Sedgman also broke new ground when he became the first Australian player to turn professional in 1953. His decision marked a significant step in the development of professional tennis in Australia, and his career continued beyond the amateur era. He later earned recognition from the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1979 and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985. He was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in 2019 for his service to tennis.