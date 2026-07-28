“This One Hurts”- Frances Tiafoe Delivers Harsh Self-Verdict After Disappointing DC Open Loss

In one of the biggest upsets of the Mubadala DC Open so far, crowd-favorite Frances Tiafoe got knocked out by Terence Atmane 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. It was a grueling encounter where both players left it all on the court. But despite putting in a decent effort, Tiafoe wasn’t happy at all with his performance.

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“My respect to him for winning the match, but very, very poor from my side,” he said during the post-match press conference. “I play every year, and I never performed how I have today. I was flat. Just wasn’t good enough. You know, give him credit, but I definitely helped him over the line.”

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Tiafoe had come into the hard-court season after a successful grass swing. He had reached the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open and clinched the title in Halle. So, it wasn’t a surprise that Tiafoe was left frustrated when he wasn’t able to deliver in front of his home crowd.

“Very disappointing. Especially for the year that I’ve been having, super disappointing. Honestly, that’s all I can really say. I had a lot of high hopes. This one hurts a lot,” he added.

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Tiafoe did have a strong start to the match and gained an early break in the third game. He would then serve out the set to take the lead in the match. But Atmane came roaring back in the second set. After holding his serve in four consecutive games, the Frenchman went on to convert the only break point of the set to take a 5-3 lead.

Atmane would soon level up the match and force a decider. The third set would prove to be the most entertaining one of the lot as both Tiafoe and Atmane traded early breaks. There would be nothing to separate the two in the first eight games as the set was tied at 4-4. But Tiafoe would falter big time in the next game.

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Atmane unleashed powerful forehands under pressure and broke Tiafoe at love to take a decisive 5-4 lead in the set. He then held his serve in the tenth game to claim victory after two hours and four minutes.

Notably, this was Atmane’s first-ever triumph over Tiafoe in a tour-level match. The American previously led the H2H record by 3-0, and all of these wins had come in 2026 itself.

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But Atmane has now finally solved the puzzle and has recorded a result that would be a big confidence booster for him. He will be taking on Alejandro Tabilo in the second round, who had outlasted Tallon Griekspoor in a hard-fought 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 win.

On the other hand, the tournament isn’t over for Tiafoe despite the defeat. This is because he is also participating in the doubles draw and will be playing alongside Nick Kyrgios. The two are scheduled to lock horns against Francisco Cabral and James Tracy in the first round, which will be held on Tuesday.