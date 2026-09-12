“This One Is Tough”- Frances Tiafoe Breaks Silence After Ben Shelton Ends His Grand Slam Dream

A historic night for America comes to an end as Ben Shelton books his spot in the US Open final after beating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in 4 sets. After the 3-hour, 17-minute battle, Tiafoe knew this was a tough pill to swallow.

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In his post-match interview, the American said, “It’s a tough one. It’s hard… It’s been a great season for me, but this one is tough… We wanted to win this one.”

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Tiafoe started on a solid note, breaking Shelton at 4-4 before serving out the opening set 6-4. The Arthur Ashe crowd roared as Tiafoe took the early advantage and looked completely settled.

But Shelton quickly found his rhythm, and the match slowly began slipping away from Tiafoe.

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The second set changed everything, as Shelton started serving better and controlling more exchanges. Tiafoe struggled to find the same openings, while Shelton kept forcing him into longer points. The third set became even tougher, with Shelton surviving 7 deuces before finally taking control.

Tiafoe kept fighting, but nothing seemed to pull him back into the match anymore.

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The fourth set gave Tiafoe another chance, but Shelton stayed calm through the closing stages. At 6-5, Shelton earned 3 match points, but Tiafoe saved the first opportunity. Tiafoe then double-faulted, ending the match and handing Shelton his first Grand Slam final.

The 28-year-old hugged Shelton at the net, but the disappointment was already clear. Moments later, Tiafoe walked through the players’ tunnel with tears filling his eyes. He pulled a towel over his face as the emotions finally became too much.