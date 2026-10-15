“Those Who Make Up Stories”: Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Reignites Feud With Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach After Alexander Zverev’s No. 1 Rise

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga hasn’t forgotten Patrick Mouratoglou’s remark about his career, and he now has another reason to bring it up. After Alexander Zverev secured the year-end World No. 1 ranking, the retired Frenchman took to Instagram to highlight his wins over players who have reached the top of the ATP rankings. The message also carried a pointed reminder for those who believe his prime lasted just one season.

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“One more world No. 1 on my list of wins! Moya, Safin, Hewitt, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, Murray, Zverev – the 8th across several generations, for those who make up stories claiming I only played for one year,” Tsonga wrote in an Instagram Story.

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The post featured his head-to-head record against Zverev, whom he leads 2-1. Tsonga also listed Carlos Moya, Marat Safin, Lleyton Hewitt, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray, all former World No. 1s. Zverev’s latest milestone gave Tsonga an opportunity to underline how he competed against top players across different eras.

Zverev secured the year-end No. 1 ranking after Carlos Alcaraz’s early exit in Shanghai, according to Reuters. Tsonga used the development to revisit a debate that began earlier this year, when Mouratoglou questioned the length of his peak.

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Tsonga followed up with another Instagram Story highlighting his record against the Big Four. A graphic placed him fourth among players with the most wins against Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray, with 18 victories combined.

“Sometimes I forget I played at that level. Luckily some people are there to remind me…” he added.

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The posts offered a reminder of Tsonga’s frustration with Mouratoglou’s assessment. The former French star reached an Australian Open final, won two Masters 1000 titles, and climbed to World No. 5 during a career spent competing against some of the sport’s greatest players. He clearly believes that body of work deserves more than a one-season label.

The disagreement started when Tsonga questioned whether Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner faced the same depth of competition as Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray did during their dominant years. Mouratoglou pushed back, defending the current generation and pointing to players such as Jack Draper, Holger Rune, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, and Félix Auger-Aliassime as strong opposition.

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The exchange became personal when Mouratoglou reportedly responded to an Instagram comment with the remark, “Prime Jo was only one season.” Tsonga took exception to the comment, demanding respect for his career and questioning Mouratoglou’s standing to make such a sweeping judgment.

Jessica Pegula and Madison Keys Back Tsonga After Mouratoglou’s Remark

Tsonga wasn’t the only one who took issue with the comment. Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula discussed the controversy on The Player’s Box podcast, with Keys calling Mouratoglou’s assessment disrespectful.

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“I thought it was pretty disrespectful for Patrick to say that Jo only had one good year. It was a pretty bold statement,” Keys said.

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Pegula then ran through some of Tsonga’s career highlights. He reached the Australian Open final in 2008 and won the Paris Masters that same year. He later reached the Wimbledon semifinals in 2011 and 2012, climbed to World No. 5 in 2012, and won the Canadian Open in 2014.

“So, I think he was like pretty good,” Pegula concluded.

Her response focused on the results Tsonga produced over several seasons, rather than letting one particularly successful stretch define his career. His achievements at the majors and Masters 1000 level offer a straightforward counter to the suggestion that his peak was limited to a single year.

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Andy Roddick also weighed in on his Served with Andy Roddick podcast. The former World No. 1 warned against casually dismissing the career of a player with Tsonga’s résumé.

“As a coach, I think it’s dangerous to discredit a career like that flippantly,” Roddick said.

However, Roddick didn’t agree with every part of Tsonga’s response. He questioned the argument that Mouratoglou’s lack of experience as a professional player disqualified him from discussing elite tennis. Roddick pointed to his own work with journalist Jon Wertheim, who never competed professionally, to make the case that people can offer valuable analysis without having played on tour.

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For Roddick, the issue was how Mouratoglou delivered his criticism, not whether a coach needs a professional playing career to discuss the sport.

Tsonga’s achievements give him a strong case to make. He won 18 ATP singles titles, reached a career-high ranking of World No. 5, and recorded 18 wins against Federer, Nadal, Djokovic, and Murray combined. His latest posts suggest he has little intention of letting the one-season remark define how his career is remembered.