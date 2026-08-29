Three Dark Horses Who Could Shake Up the Men’s US Open

As the final Grand Slam of the year, the stakes at the US Open are already high and pre-tournament predictions are dropping in full force.

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While the top seeds already carry the weight of title hopes and historic records, the debutants and underdogs challenge to flip the script. This has been the story in the previous three Grand Slams of this season. Among the ATP stars, several have the ability to dethrone tournament favorites and lead the charge. One of them is a home-grown American who’s ready to spark fire on the hard court in New York.

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Ben Shelton

Ben Shelton thrives when he is in the spotlight. The left-handed star has had a rollercoaster 2026 season. Although the American reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, he exited in the second round of Roland Garros and crashed out of the Wimbledon first round. However, he recently ended his poor form with the Montreal Open title defense.

“I thought I was much more ​clinical, more focused. I was an elite returner at times,” Shelton said in Montreal after defeating Brandon Nakashima. “But the way that I was able to break serve, the fashion in which I did it, my ability to play defence and offence, I’m excited with the way that I’m progressing.” Besides, Shelton also won the Dallas Open, BMW Open and the Boss Open this year. He just needs to find his best footing heading into the US Open to avenge his performance during major events.

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Additionally, Shelton also leads the American men’s with a hope to end USA’s 23-year-old US Open title drought since Andy Roddick’s win in 2003. The home crowd support can help Shelton build unstoppable momentum. However, it will not be a smooth road for the American, as the ‘modern era Rafa’ is equally unbeatable.

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Rafael Jodar

Rafael Jodar has been one of the most dangerous young forces in men’s tennis at every Grand Slam this year. The teenager not only shares his name with Rafa Nadal, but also displays the same level of fierceness in his game. While the Spaniard is a clay-court expert, he cannot be counted out on hard courts either. Despite his debut as a senior player, Rafa has already won an ATP title- the Grand Prix Hassan II- this season.

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The youngster has been having a breakout season and even entered his career-high ranking of World No.11. And now, Jodar enters the US Open as the No.12 seed. He is also on the path to break Boris Becker’s record of the fastest rise from the top 100 to the top 10.

Notably, when former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini was asked to name some of the promising rising stars, he said, “The first name that comes to mind is Jodar. He’s top 20 in the world. So he’s not really a rising star; he is a star already.”

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Moreover, Jodar’s greatest strength is his clean ball-striking off both wings. Hence, the fast court of Arthur Ashe Stadium will reward his compact swings and aggressive positioning. Jodar is not only a threat to young stars or players his age, but also a challenge for Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

Arthur Fils

Entering the US Open at the brink of the top 10, Arthur Fils truly has it in him to become the dark horse. Not just that, he is currently at his best physical and peak form for the season. Unfortunately, a back injury kept Fils out since Wimbledon 2025 and also kept him out of his home Slam – the French Open.

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However, the Frenchman has now put together glimpses of his excellence ahead of the US Open. The injury hiatus has helped Fils work on his weaknesses and strengthen his overall stamina, needed for gruelling heat and hard-court battles in New York. His recent performances and practice sessions show notable progress in his game and baseline returns.

But the question arises: is it too early to hope for a win from him in a tournament where he will have to play many tough matches? Moreover, Fils is a player who appreciates the energy of New York.

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With Jannik Sinner out of the tournament with a knee injury and Carlos Alcaraz just back after sitting out due to a wrist injury, the throne to the US Open title is open. The three dark horses have proven why they will be a huge threat to others also aiming for the same trophy. However, the question remains: whether they can step up on the big stage for one final time this season?

This year’s prior three Grand Slams have ranged from captivating underdog triumphs to masterclasses from the world’s elite. Fans are undoubtedly in for a thrilling spectacle at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Only time will tell whether these dark horses can go the distance to claim the US Open crown or falter just shy of the finish line.