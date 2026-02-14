32-Year-Old ATP Pro Faces Harsh Punishment After Breaching Anti-Corruption Rules

There has been no shortage of suspensions in tennis over the past few months. With the ITIA intensifying its monitoring of suspicious betting patterns – particularly at lower-tier events – breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP) are being uncovered more frequently. The TACP exists to safeguard the sport’s integrity, and all players, coaches, officials, and other covered persons are required to comply strictly with its regulations. Which ATP pro recently got suspended for breaching this?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On February 13, the ITIA confirmed that Hernán Casanova, a 32-year-old from Argentina, has been suspended for two months under the TACP. Casanova admitted to betting on numerous tennis matches between 2023 and 2025 in which he had no involvement or influence—an explicit violation of the program. He also acknowledged a separate breach related to failing to report a corrupt approach in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Argentine ATP pro accepted a two-month suspension along with a $2,000 fine, of which $1,500 has been suspended. The period of ineligibility began on February 4, 2026, and will conclude on April 3, 2026. During this time, he is barred from playing, coaching, training, or attending any tennis event authorized or sanctioned by ITIA members, including the ATP, ITF, WTA, Tennis Australia, Fédération Française de Tennis, Wimbledon, and the USTA.

The ITIA, an independent body established to protect the integrity of professional tennis, reiterated that strict enforcement remains central to its mission. They have been handling these issues strictly across every level nowadays, and Casanova’s was just another example.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, talking about the ATP player, Casanova achieved his career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 221 on October 24, 2022. On the doubles side, he climbed to World No. 160 the same day. He made his ATP doubles main-draw debut at the Argentina Open in 2022 as an alternate alongside Sergio Galdós. That same year, he also featured in the singles main draw at the Generali Open Kitzbühel, entering as a qualifier before falling to Jurij Rodionov.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Currently ranked No. 397 in singles, the two-month ban represents another setback in what has been a challenging stretch of his career. On the other side, the tennis world has now once again been rocked by corruption-related sanctions. Let’s take a look at some of the recent similar developments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two tennis pros, including the 21-year-old Brazilian ATP player, received a similar fate a few weeks ago

On January 20, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed multiple provisional suspensions under the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), reinforcing its continued crackdown on malpractice across all tiers of the sport. Just weeks after announcing action against five individuals, the governing body handed down fresh punishments – this time involving lengthy bans and heavy fines.

On February 4, the ITIA confirmed that ATP pro Gustavo Tedesco and Gyulnara Nazarova (WTA) were banned for a combined period of more than six years following investigations into corruption breaches committed in previous seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tedesco, just 21, admitted to six violations of the TACP in 2022. Formerly ranked No. 423 by the ITF, the Brazilian was found to have deliberately contrived the outcomes of three World Tennis Tour matches over a three-month span. He also facilitated wagering connected to those matches. As a result, Tedesco received a suspension of two years and three months along with a fine of £10,955 ($14,926), of which £7,668 ($10,447) was suspended. He chose not to appeal, meaning his ban will run until 2028.

Nazarova, meanwhile, faced an even harsher outcome. The 27-year-old Russian, inactive since 2020, was found guilty of making corrupt approaches to another player in 2019. She was suspended for four years and fined £7,307 ($9,956), with no portion of the fine suspended. Having failed to respond to charges issued in December, her suspension came into effect in January and will last until 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last December marked one of the ITIA’s most aggressive crackdowns yet, targeting corruption not only at elite tournaments but also within the sport’s most vulnerable lower tiers. On December 23, another ATP pro, Maikel Villalona, was sanctioned with a four-year and six-month suspension and a $10,000 fine. The 21-year-old faced five separate TACP breaches, four of which were tied to a single ITF World Tennis Tour doubles match in 2022, flagged for serious integrity concerns. Two violations involved contriving the match outcome. He was also charged with receiving money linked to corrupt activity, failing to report a corrupt approach, and not cooperating with investigators.

According to the ITIA, Villalona ignored five interview requests made in early 2025. Under TACP rules, failure to respond to charges is treated as an admission of liability. His suspension began on October 30, 2025, and he did not appeal.

The month had already delivered major headlines. On December 11, Quentin Folliot was handed a staggering 20-year ban after investigators described him as a “central figure” in a match-fixing network. His punishment ranks among the harshest ever issued in professional tennis.

Shortly thereafter, Pang Renlong received a 12-year suspension and a $110,000 fine after being found guilty of fixing 22 matches within a five-month span.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message from the ITIA is unmistakable: corruption, regardless of ranking or reputation, will be met with decisive action. And as recent months have shown, the net around malpractice in tennis is tightening faster than ever. What are your thoughts on this, though?