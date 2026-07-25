Three US Open Records That Could Cement Novak Djokovic’s Legacy Even Further

Novak Djokovic made his US Open debut 21 years ago at 18. Ever since then, the Serbian has been a force to be reckoned with, as he won 4 of his 24 Grand Slam titles in New York. And this time, as the 39-year-old Djokovic set to return to Queens, he now stands a chance of breaking three major records at Flushing Meadows.

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A title triumph here wouldn’t just see him win his 25th major, but also break a long-standing record held by William Larned. Even a run to the later stages would be enough for him to break two huge records at the Grand Slam.

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1. Novak Djokovic can become the oldest champion in the US Open’s history

The Serbian has an opportunity to break one of the oldest records in the history of the US Open. If he wins the title in the upcoming edition, then he will become the oldest US Open champion ever.

This record has been held by William Larned since 1911. He had won the title at 38 years, eight months, and three days. However, Djokovic already holds the record in the Open Era, having won the 2023 US Open title at 36 years and three months. But now he has a chance of clinching the all-time record as well.

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2. Novak Djokovic is on the verge of becoming the player with the most wins at the US Open

While winning the US Open can be a step too far for Djokovic, a run to the quarterfinal would be enough for him to take this monumental record. The Serb currently has 95 wins under his name at the US Open, and the record for the most victories is held by Jimmy Connors with 98.

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Four consecutive victories at the upcoming edition of the major will see Djokovic surpass Connors and reach 99 wins. This record seems to be pretty accessible for the World No. 7 as he has a phenomenal win-loss record of 95-15 in the tournament. He reached the semifinals last year. Hence, this year he is expected to claim the wins record.

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3. Novak Djokovic has the opportunity to become the player to play the most matches at the US Open

Djokovic can end up taking two of Jimmy Connors’ records at the US Open this year. The American played a total of 115 matches in the tournament. Djokovic’s tally currently stands at 110, which means he will need to play six matches to surpass Connors.

Imago Tennis: Australian Open Jan 30, 2026 Melbourne, Victoria, Australia Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his victory over Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semifinals of the mens singles at the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park. Melbourne Melbourne Park Victoria Azarenka Australia, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMikexFreyx 20260130_jla_zg6_203

A run to the semifinals would see Djokovic surpass Connors. This record is also quite achievable as the Serb is expected to reach the later stages of the Grand Slam at the very least. Notably, he has a career win-loss record of 741-138 on hard courts and has also won 72 titles on the surface, so he will be fancying his chances in the tournament.

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The 39-year-old wouldn’t want to have any fitness issues at the US Open and has thus decided to take a short break ahead of the hard-court season. He is confirmed not to play at the upcoming Canadian Open, even though his name was present on the event’s entry list.