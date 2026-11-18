It was the 2025 hard-court season, and things were not looking good for Coco Gauff, with the American’s serve being the main talking point. The World No. 4 had made 23 double faults in her match against Danielle Collins in Canada and 16 against Jasmine Paolini in Cincinnati. That is when she decided enough is enough and brought in Gavin McMillan to help. While she has shown signs of improvement, the 22-year-old still tops a list indicating there is room for improvement in her serve.

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As per the 2026 official stats, Gauff has made 373 double faults across the 65 matches that she has played this year, which puts the average at about 5.74 double faults per match, which still amounts to more than a whole game in a match situation. While the double fault count has come down from 431 in 2025 and 430 in 2024, the American still leads the charts in terms of double faults within the Top 100 on the WTA Rankings for a season for a third straight year.

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2026 has seen distinct patches, where Gauff’s serve has worked efficiently, while in some cases it has completely disintegrated under pressure. During the Dubai Tennis International, the World No. 4 made 40 double faults in three matches against the likes of Elise Mertens, Anna Kalinskaya, and Elina Svitolina. Even though she pulled off wins against Mertens and Kalinskaya, her serve was the undoing against Svitolina in the semifinal.

On the other hand, Gauff’s serve was in pristine form during her title run in Cincinnati, where she made only 23 double faults in six matches, with the American making only six combined double faults in her quarterfinal, semifinal, and final matches. The problem returned at the US Open once more, where she made 12 double faults against Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals, but managed to secure the win in a three-set thriller.

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Gauff’s association with Gavin Macmillan came with a lot of scrutiny, given the latter’s success in resolving similar deficiencies in Aryna Sabalenka’s serve a few years ago. Macmillan has employed his tactics with Gauff by having her push off the ground with greater force through her legs to generate power behind her serve, rather than relying solely on her upper body, while also making tweaks to her ball toss. What’s more important is that Gauff has managed to keep finding a way to win, having come back from being match points down on three occasions this year. She did the same against Andreeva in New York, where she made zero double faults in the deciding set, showing her mental resolve and toughness under pressure.

Despite her obvious Achilles ‘ heel to target, Gauff still ends the season with a 49-16 record, with players still in awe of her athleticism and grit.

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Coco Gauff’s Rivals Praise Her Athleticism

Known as one of the best athletes on the Tour, Gauff has often bamboozled her opponents with her on-court speed and rally tolerance, both of which enable her to force them to play extra shots. That is what Jessica Pegula admitted candidly after she lost to the World No. 4 at the WTA Finals.

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“It’s tough when a match gets really physical against Coco, to be honest, it’s probably not in my favor,” said Pegula in a post-match interview after her three-set loss to Gauff at Indian Wells. “And I think you do; you end up missing a few short balls, and maybe you wouldn’t miss because you think that, okay, well, she’s going to get it, or what if she gets it?”

While she leads the charts for double faults, Gauff has won 43.3 percent of the total return games in the 2026 season. For players having played more than 30 matches in the Top 100, that number is still third on the stats list, behind Mirra Andreeva and Iga Swiatek. This shows that whatever ground she gives up with her serve, she is perfectly capable of breaking back right away.

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However, against some of the elite servers, that might prove tricky, as Gauff found out in her match against Linda Noskova at the WTA Finals or against Elena Rybakina at the US Open. Fans would hope that the two-time Major champion can iron out the wrinkles very soon and be at her best once the 2027 season kicks off.