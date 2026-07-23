Tiago Torres Makes Emotional Admission After Stunning Alejandro Tabilo on Home Soil

Tiago Torres is still trying to process what has happened to him this week in Estoril, and honestly, so is everyone watching. The 24-year-old Portuguese wildcard, playing his first-ever ATP Tour event, has reached the quarter-finals without dropping a set, capping his run so far with a stunning 6-4, 6-4 upset of third seed and world No. 30 Alejandro Tabilo. Speaking after the win, the 427th-ranked player could barely find the words to describe the week he has had.

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“I have no idea what is happening. It’s insane. I was playing futures two weeks ago, and here I am,” he said following the emotional win. “I grew up watching this tournament. To be able to play here is a dream come true, and to reach the quarter-finals, being among the last eight players in the tournament, is unforgettable and truly emotional. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

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The journey started with a first-round triumph over former top-20 player Nikoloz Basilashvili, overcoming an early deficit, and culminated on Wednesday with his career’s biggest win to date against Tabilo. It marked his first-ever win over a top-100 opponent, let alone a top-30 seed.

Lefty’s serving was on point, hitting seven aces with a 79 percent first-serve win percentage. Torres made the best out of the break point opportunities he had, converting three of the six chances that came along the way. Meanwhile, Tabilo only managed to convert one break point out of eight opportunities he had, which eventually created the difference.

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The 24-year-old now turns his attention to a quarter-final meeting with France’s Hugo Gaston. The opponent had received a mid-match retirement from Damir Džumhur in the first round just after five games in the first set. He then dominated fellow Frenchman Titouan Droguet in the second round, defeating him 6-0, 6-3. Droguet’s streak of reaching every ATP 250 quarterfinal in 2026, which included four prior appearances, was shattered by this defeat.

Another top-100 player is ahead of the Portuguese. With momentum and home crowd support, he stands a real chance to extend his fairytale debut.

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A home run that now extends into the doubles draw as well

Torres hasn’t been limited to the singles draw this week either. Playing alongside fellow Portuguese Joao Domingues, the pair reached the doubles quarter-finals. They got a gripping win over compatriots Jaime Faria and Henrique Rocha, coming through an all-Portuguese derby 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 in a match tiebreak decider. It means Tiago Torres now finds himself a quarter-finalist in both singles and doubles in the very same week as his ATP debut.

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The tournament began with six Portuguese players in the event, and two remain in the draw. Other than Torres, Jaime Faria is the other player scheduled to play his round of 16 match against Gonzalo Bueno to secure a place in the last eight. The highest-ranked Portuguese player, Nuno Borges, suffered a close three-set defeat to Roman Burruchaga in the second round. Other players, including Tiago Pereira, Henrique Rocha, and Frederico Silva, were eliminated in the first round.

Whatever happens from here, the week has already reshaped Tiago Torres’ career. He has surged up to 330 in the world rankings, defeated a former top 20 player, and backed it up with a huge upset in the form of the third seed. Grinding through Challenger-level events to dominating the ATP landscape in his debut tournament is one of the most talked-about stories in tennis at the moment.